Is Nick Young Gay? The Photo That Sparked Rumors The NBA Superstar Was Coming Out

He created quite a stir on social media.

Even though Nick Young is best known for his prowess on the basketball court — and with women, as he reportedly cheated on Iggy Azalea throughout their relationship — a recent social media post suggested that Young may actually be in a relationship with a man.

In the photo, Young seemed to be holding hands in a romantic way with Jordan Clarkson's younger brother, Bear.

So, is Nick Young gay?

Let's look at what we know about these explosive allegations.

The speculation started with a photo posted by a Twitter user.

On April 13, 2020, a Twitter user who just goes by "Rebel" posted a photo of Nick Young holding hands with Bear Clarkson. "Wait a minute...Nick Young? 2020 is too much!" he wrote. You can check out the photo below.

Wait a minute ... Nick Young??? 2020 is toooooooo much pic.twitter.com/DdplCj3HXb — REBEL (@NasirLeigh) April 13, 2020

Young followed up the post with a comment on The Shade Room's Instagram page.

Naturally, it didn't take long for The Shade Room to post about the speculation into Young's sexuality. Young, for his part, followed up the post with a comment of his own, in which he tagged both Clarkson brothers and said "it's time to come out." You can see a screenshot of his comment below.

I think it’s a joke now. either way i’m here for it pic.twitter.com/GArTq0oDWp — ThurZdaY (@cammyakafinesse) April 13, 2020

This is not the first time that gay rumors have surrounded the NBA player.

Young's photo with the younger Clarkson was not the first time that gay rumors had surrounded the NBA player. Back in March 2020, singer August Alsina posted an Instagram photo (which was subsequently deleted) about some "beautiful visuals" he'd dropped for his fans. Young fueled rumors about his sexuality when he commented "sexy lips" on the photo. You can see a screenshot of Young's comment to Alsina above.

Young is currently engaged to his baby mama and longtime girlfriend, Keonna Green.

For what it's worth, Young is currently engaged to a woman: his longtime girlfriend and baby mama, Keonna Green. The pair, who have been together since they were both in high school, got engaged on Christmas Day of 2019. The pair have three children together.

He was previously linked to Iggy Azalea.

Prior to getting engaged to Keonna Green, Young was romantically involved with rapper Iggy Azalea. He proposed to Green three years after he broke up with Azalea. Azalea also claims that she broke up with Young because he was unfaithful to her.

Young later went on social media to say that he was "only fooling."

On April 14, 2020, Young took to his Twitter account to announce that he was "only fooling y'all." This led people to believe that he was just "trolling" his longtime fans.

Whatever the truth of the matter, we will definitely keep you informed about any other news that comes up in regards to Nick Young's personal life.

