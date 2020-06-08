Who Is Renée Gracie? Meet The Australian Racecar Driver Turned Porn Star

She said she never made a cent racing. Now she makes $25K per week.

A former racecar driver from Australia has found fame and fortune — but not behind the wheel of a car. One-time Supercars driver Renée Gracie drove her final season in 2017 and left the sport all but broke. She tried other things for a while, but these days she is making big money doing pornography.

The 25-year-old decided to cash in on her good looks and start selling nude photos of herself on adult content sites. Within days, she was making more money than she ever dreamed — more than she made doing racecar driving. She also enjoyed the work. Now she says, she makes tens of thousands of dollars every month and she plans to keep going as long as people want to pay her.

Who is Renée Gracie, racecar driver turned porn star?

Gracie, who was born in Brisbane, was a promising racer in Australia who was one of the only full-time female drivers in the Supercars industry. She began as a karting star, then moved to the tin-top racing scene in 2013. She was the first female driver to compete in the Australian Porsche Carrera Cup, then switched to Super2 in 2015. She kept driving until 2017.

Now, she's making adult videos for the site OnlyFans, a career move that probably means she'll never race professionally again.

The choice was about money.

Gracie left the sport she loved after three seasons. She had a strong start but it never fully panned out the way she hoped and she decided it was time to move on. "I wasn’t getting the results and couldn’t get the funding. I tried to do my best but it got to a point where my dream vanished,” Gracie said of racing. By the time she left racing she says she didn't have any money and she took a job in car sales.

She tried to stay close to the world of cars but then took a leap of faith.

"I got over it and realized I wasn't good enough and moved on. I was then selling cars at a car yard, busting my arse," she recalled to reporters. She might still be selling cars if some fans hadn't suggested she cash in on her looks by trying sex work online.

"[A] couple of fans suggested I do OnlyFans and it started from there," she explained. She started just posting nude photos and made $3000 in the first week. After that, she upped her game to sex videos and money rolled in.

Her account on the adult-content site has over 7000 followers now and they each pay a monthly fee of $9, for a monthly income of $63,000. Fans can also tip when she's live online and she says she can make up to $25,000 per week.

The criticism doesn't bother her.

The choice to go into any kind of sex works comes with its share of judgment and criticism. But Gracie is taking that part of her new career in stride, telling reporters that the money she can earn makes it easy to turn a blind eye to the haters. "It has put me in a financial position I could never have dreamt of and I really enjoy it," she says. "I am fine with whatever they want to call me. I am earning good money and I am comfortable with where I am at."

Commenters on her Instagram page can be very negative about her choices. One follower said, "You earned money and lost your dignity." Another wrote, "You are so disappointing. A disgrace to women selling your body like this. To think how far women have come to sell them selves for $12.95 a month."

But others are supportive and excited for her with one follower writing, "You’re a legend in a weird way people would not understand. Not caring what others think from your professional background in what I call sanity."

She's making enough money that she says she will be able to pay off a house she recently bought in about 12 months.

She still loves cars.

Her Instagram feed includes plenty of sexy shots to promote her video and photo sales but she also likes to post pictures of her car. Her bright red Mustang shows up in between bikini pics as does a bright blue BMW she also owns. She also sometimes shows up on a motorcycle.

You can take the girl off the race track, but you can never get her to stop loving cool cars.

