How To Remove Split Ends At Home With This Helpful TikTok Hair Hack

Is this the secret to healthy hair?

As millions of people around the world have gone months without trips to the salon — for a manicure, pedicure, spa facial, or a much-needed dye job — everyone is in increasing need of a haircut!

And though there are plenty of how-to guides on cutting your hair at home, one problem many of us have is split ends.

But without being a salon pro, can we fix and remove our split ends at home?

Well, according to TikTok user Stefanie Williams, learning how to remove split ends is as easy as watching her 10-second video.

Since sharing this hair hack on TikTok, her video has gotten who shared a hack to the app that has since gotten millions of views, and hundreds of thousands of likes.

In the TikTok video, Williams (who calls herself @stef_fit on TikTok) starts out by brushing out her super-straight hair. Then, she separates her hair into small sections and twists it. Twisting the small sections makes her split ends stick out, and she then uses scissors to snips away those stray hairs.

Though Williams captions the video as, “Repeat all over & do every every 3 weeks,” does this hair hack actually work?

According to experts and hair stylists, there are a few things to consider before trying this yourself.

1. It's worth a try.

“I think this is a great way to make your hair feel a little healthier,” says Act+Acre co-founder and professional hair stylist, Helen Reavey.

Unlike trying to mimic an actual haircut on yourself (which is impossible, even for a trained professional), this is a very easy and simple way to trim a few split ends. And it's really something that anyone can do.

Adds Reavey, “What I like about twisting the hair is that it allows the shorter strands to pop up, so you are only trimming a minimal amount at a time instead of cutting straight across an entire section.”

If you do choose to try this hack, just keep in mind that it's not meant to be an actual haircut that gives shape and volume, or whatever you typically go to your stylist to achieve.

2. Know that hair has variations.

While one stylist thinks this hack is a good idea to try, especially if you're at the end of your rope and desperate for healthy hair, not everyone agrees.

Says Shelly Aguirre, stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, “The only reason I would not recommend this technique is because hair that is long will have some variation from scalp to ends from normal wear and tear.”

So, unless you have a wig, everyone has this slight variation. And it's completely normal, so don't feel like you're the only one.

3. Make sure your scissors are sharp enough.

Adds Aguirre, “The other reason I don’t recommend this technique is because in order to truly cut off the split ends, you would need very sharp shears to ensure that the split ends are getting removed, and not actually causing more.”

Although you definitely need the right tools to cut your own hair, this is why seeing a professional is ideal.

4. Use the right pair of scissors.

While professional shears really do make a difference, the next best thing that people might have at home are nail or brow scissors. These scissors are sharp and small for better control.

“Kitchen scissors tend to be large and blunt, which can sometimes cause more damage to the ends or accidentally cut too much. So, try to find a sharper and smaller pair if you can,” recommends Reavey.

5. Regular trims are still the best option.

Though it's true that split ends will continue to split, this issue should be addressed from the ends. Because with regular trims, your hair will grow longer and healthier. “On average, hair grows about 1/2-inch a month,” adds Aguirre.

How can you keep your hair healthy? For long hair, see your stylist for a trim every 12 weeks, especially if you'd like your hair to grow even longer; for shorter hair, see your stylist every 6-8 weeks.

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.