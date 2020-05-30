Who is Kellie Chauvin? Derek Chauvin's Wife Seeks Divorce After His Arrest For George Floyd's Murder

Kellie Chauvin announced that she was divorcing her husband after his arrest.

The shocking video of ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck during an arrest, an act that led to Floyd's death, has shaken the entire nation. As a result, Kellie Chauvin, his wife of 10 years, has announced she plans to divorce her husband.

The video shows Chauvin and other officers forcibley pinning Floyd to the ground with their knees and he died as a result. Chauvin was fired from the police force after the video surfaced, sparking a nationwide outcry and protests in multiple cities across the country over the sheer brutality of the act and ongoing systematic racism against Black Americans. This week he was arrested and charged with manslaughter and third-degree murder.

According to news reports, Chauvin has a history of questionable conduct. In his 20-year career, he has had 17 different complaints filed against him.

Chauvin's wife Kellie issued a statement through her attorney announcing plans to end her marriage to Derek Chauvin.

“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin,” the statement released by Sekula Law Offices said. “While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time.”

Who is Kellie Chauvin?

She first came to America as a refugee. Chauvin's family is from the Hmong community in Laos, where she was born in 1974. The country was ripped apart by war in those years and her family fled to Thailand where they lived ina refugee camp for three years.

They eventually were granted permission to come to the United States, where they settled in Wisconsin, but even there they never felt fully safe. “We didn’t know English. My parents didn’t want us leaving the house because they didn’t trust the world," Chauvin recollected. "You land into this brand-new world and you don’t know what to expect, and so we were always kept inside.”

She eventually finished school and trained in radiology. She worked at Hennepin County Medical Center, which is where she met Derek Chauvin. She was also crowned USOA Mrs. Minnesota in 2018, becoming the first Hmong woman to win the title.

Chauvin was USOA Mrs. Minnesota in 2019.

She once called her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Derek Chauvin, a "softie."

Back in 2018, Chauvin's characterization of her husband was much sunnier than it is today.

At the time, they had been married for 8 years and he was her second husband. She told local reporters about meeting him through their work. He had brought a suspect into the hospital where she worked. He left to take the suspect to jail, but came back to ask Kellie for her number.

She says she fell in love with the way he treated her. “Under all that uniform, he’s just a softie,” Chauvin said at the time. “He’s such a gentleman. He still opens the door for me, still puts my coat on for me. After my divorce, I had a list of must-haves if I were ever to be in a relationship, and he fit all of them.”

Kellie Chauvin was previously in an abusive relationship and tries to give back now.

Kellie Chauvin was previously married to a near-stranger when she was only 17 years old. She stayed int he marriage for a decade, giving birth to two children. But she said the relationship was abusive and she eventually left. Now, she dedicates her spares time to helping other women who have been abused, as well as women from her Hmong community.

“I dedicate myself to animals and children and women,” Chauvin told reporters. “That’s my passion. It doesn’t feel like work to me.”

Protests about police brutality and systematic racism are ongoing.

Over the past several days, protestors have taken to the streets in multiple cities. The protests in Minneapolis have become violent, with some people destroying property. At one point, Minneapolis police arrested a CNN crew as a camera broadcast the incident live.

Protests have sprung up in other cities to show solidarity, with mixed outcomes. In Louisville, KY, police shot pepper balls at a local reporter on the scene of that city's protest.

Kellie Chauvin has not commented on the protests.

