50 Death Anniversary Quotes To Help You Mourn Someone You Loved

Remembering those who left us through these meaningful quotes.

When you lose a loved one, it's hard to put your feelings into words.

As that person's death anniversary comes around, it can be difficult to find the right things to say and quotes that will honor their life.

Death is an inevitable force that many of us have a hard time coping with.

When I was young, I feared death more and had anxiety attacks thinking about it. At a young age, I knew that death follows life and it is only a matter of time until our clocks strike the last minute.

When someone we love is gone, forever, there is almost an aching feeling we experience for a long time.

It is within that emptiness do we feel as though all hope is lost because we are waiting for death to knock on someone else's door.

Even when we find out someone we may not personally know has passed, we feel the same sadness flood our emotions.

If you or someone you know is struggling to deal with the upcoming anniversary of a loved one's death, we are here for you!

Some people deal with death in many ways, and one of them is reading quotes to help put things in perspective and put your feelings into words.

Death anniversary quotes to help you mourn the person you loved:

1. "Death is no more than passing from one room into another. But there's a difference for me, you know. Because in that other room I shall be able to see."— Hellen Keller

2. "Love is how you stay alive, even after you are gone."— Mitch Albom

3. "One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching."— Gerard Way

4. "Life is for the living. Death is for the dead. Let life be like music. And death a note unsaid."— Langston Hughes

5. "A well-spent day brings happy sleep."— Leonardo da Vinci

6. "When he shall die, Take him and cut him out in little stars, And he will make the face of heaven so fine That all the world will be in love with night And pay no worship to the garish sun."— William Shakespeare

7. "No one really knows why they are alive until they know what they'd die for."— Martin Luther King Jr.

8. "Death is more universal than life; everyone dies but not everyone lives."— Andrew Sachs

9. "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."— Mahatma Gandhi

10. "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die."— Thomas Campbell

11. "The pain of losing you is immeasurable. I know the biggest star in the sky that is shining the most is you. I hope you are living well in the world of the creator."— Unknown

12. "Man is mortal but the love for them is immortal. Though you are not present here with all of us but your memory is stored on our mind. Rest peacefully in heaven!"— Unknown

13. "To me, fair friend, you never can be old, For as you were when first your eye I eyed, Such seems your beauty still."— William Shakespeare

14. "The saddest moment is when the person who gave you the best memories, becomes a memory."— Unknown

15. "If death meant just leaving the stage long enough to change costume and come back as a new character, would you slow down? Or speed up?"— Chuck Palahniuk

16. "For what is it to die but to stand naked in the wind and to melt into the sun? And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance."— Khalil Gibran

17. "To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure."— J.K. Rowling

18. "Life is a hurricane, and we board up to save what we can and bow low to the earth to crouch in that small space above the dirt where the wind will not reach. We honor anniversaries of deaths by cleaning graves and sitting next to them before fires, sharing food with those who will not eat again. We raise children and tell them other things about who they can be and what they are worth: to us, everything. We love each other fiercely, while we live and after we die. We survive; we are savages."— Jesmyn Ward

19. "My heart still can’t accept that you are not with us anymore. You were my strength. This year, there’s not a single day that I didn’t miss you. It’s not easy for me to move on from this pain."— Unknown

20. "We dreamt of living a long life together but the dreams had been shattered. Last year you left me here and went to heaven alone. I still think you are here by my side because I can feel you."— Unknown

21. "It was very hard for all of us. It's still very hard. The anniversary of his death just passed, and every single one of his friends, still, after all these years... it's unbelievable."— Eydie Gorme

22. "You must learn to be still in the midst of activity and to be vibrantly alive in repose."— Indira Gandhi

23. "God is a concept by which we measure our pain."— John Lennon

24. "There is nothing more painful than to live without your loved one. I can’t explain how much I’m suffering since your death. This was the hardest year of my life."— Unknown

25. "It’s the body that dies not the soul. You’ll always be with us in our hearts. There is nothing that I can do for you than praying. May God bless your soul!"— Unknown

26. "That was the thing. You never got used to it, the idea of someone being gone. Just when you think it's reconciled, accepted, someone points it out to you, and it just hits you all over again, that shocking."— Sarah Dessen

27. "Death is nothing to us, since when we are, death has not come, and when death has come, we are not."— Epicurus

28. "Fear not death; for the sooner we die, the longer shall we be immortal."— Benjamin Franklin

29. "The biggest enemy of our life is death with which we can never win. Nothing can fill the emptiness of my heart that is created after your death. I’ll always miss you. May God give you peace!"— Unknown

30. "Every person has to die one day and it’s the bitter truth of life. But I can’t comfort myself. My eyes filled with tears when I think that you have gone forever."— Unknown

31. "Death ends a life, not a relationship."— Jack Lemmon

32. "Death is not the opposite of life, but a part of it."— Haruki Murakami

33. "For days after death hair and fingernails continue to grow, but phone calls taper off."— Johnny Carson

34. "Everyone says that time heals everything but even after 1 year still I can’t stop my tears. My heart is filled with sadness. I don’t know how I will move on from this phase. Miss you a lot!"— Unknown

35. "One year ago, on this saddest day, you have gone to the place from where no one ever back. I can’t explain what is going through me. You are missed every day and every moment. I hope you are doing well with other angels."— Unknown

36. "I couldn’t even realize how 1 year has passed since I lost you. It seems like it was just a few days ago. Your death has reminded us that in this world nothing is permanent, we all have to go when God wishes. Just stay peacefully in heaven and don’t worry about us!"— Unknown

37. "They that love beyond the world cannot be separated by it. Death cannot kill what never dies."— William Penn

38. "For those of us who have lost loved ones in their prime - as I did when my father and other relatives succumbed - even one of those years would have been a precious gift."— Michael Milken

39. "If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, I would walk right up to heaven and bring you home again."— Unknown

40. "You may not be with us in close proximity but in our hearts you are, like you had always been and forever and ever will be."— Jean-Paul Malfatti

41. "Precious moments are those that you cherish for the rest of your life because the people in them exist no more."— Hermann J. Steinherr

42. “A grave is braced not just by a tombstone but by angels as well.”— Adabella Radici

43. “Good men must die, but death cannot kill their names”— Proverb

44. “Life is eternal, and love is immortal, and death is only a horizon, and a horizon is nothing save the limit of our sigh”— Rossiter Worthington Raymond

45. "Every single second we spent together was was a wasted opportunity to tell you I love you."— Unknown

46. “I remember the first day without you… I’ve never been the same.”— Jennifer Ross

47. "May knowing you’re in the hearts and thoughts of others help you and yours through this time of sorrow."— Unknown

48. “While we are mourning the loss of our friend, others are rejoicing to meet him behind the veil."— John Taylor

49. “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear.”— Unknown

50. “To live in the hearts of those we love is never to die.”— Hazel Gaynor

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers love and relationships, self-care, and astrology.