How Did Cady Groves Die? 30-Year-Old Country Singer Tragically Passed Away Over The Weekend

This news completely shocked music fans.

The weekend brought some seriously heartbreaking news for music fans. At 30 years old, indie singer Cady Groves has passed away and at this point, the circumstances around her death are still pretty mysterious.

Though it's been years since Groves has officially released any new music, she's been consistently keeping up with fans on social media, and many were shattered to find out what happened to her.

How did Cady Groves die?

Here's what we know for sure, though the details are still unclear.

Groves was a musician who released music in the 2010s.

After signing with RCA in 2009, Groves was best known for releasing EPs including Life of a Pirate and This Little Girl. She toured with several popular pop punk bands as well, including All Time Low and Good Charlotte and made appearances at the Bamboozle Road Show tour. Her last official music release was in 2015, when she debuted her EP, Dreams.

Groves' brother announced her death on May 3.

@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey. pic.twitter.com/l4S3tqWYFy — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

Cody Groves took to Twitter to share the news, along with a photo of him with his sister, sharing that she was the third of their siblings to die under the age of 30, including their brothers Kelly Groves and Casey Groves.

"@cadygroves has left this world," he wrote. "Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey."

Later, he clarified that no foul play had occured.

Since Tweets are limited... pic.twitter.com/Ad3bhfegI5 — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

After his original tweet created a lot of buzz about what may have happened to Groves, Cody cleared things up in a Facebook status that he also shared with fans on Twitter, though he didn't go too deep into detail.

"The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm," Cody wrote. "Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes. She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced."

But how did Cady Groves die? So far, there's no clear answer.

Thanks to Cody, we now know that Groves didn't die from foul play, but potentially of medical issues she'd struggled with in the past — but unfortunately, there's still no indication of what those might be. Going back to last fall, when Cody said she was struggling with her health, it looks like Groves didn't share anything about what was going on at that point on Instagram, though she did mention in one post from November 2019 that she was feeling like herself again.

Groves' last Instagram post was on April 23, and nothing seemed to be amiss at the time.

Groves' post was simply catching up with fans while she was social distancing and staying home in Nashville, sharing boomerang videos and what she'd been up to during her seven weeks of quarantine.

"AS YALL CAN SEE...I’m not running out of things to do..just mostly running out of cheese to eat. And books to read," she wrote. "And basically...yeah I’m running out of things to do help me I love you I’m just having a lot of feelings ok bye."

Fans are mourning the loss on Twitter.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to react to Groves' death.

"I'm so devastated to hear about the passing of Cady Groves. I feel so lucky to have grow up with her beautiful music and to carry it with me from time to time even in present day was always a comfort. My heart absolutely hurts on this day," one fan tweeted, while musician Stephen Jerzak, who had worked with Groves in the past, wrote, "So heartbroken to hear that my friend @cadygroves has passed away. Rest In Peace."

It's heartbreaking to hear that her life has come to an end at such a young age but hopefully, her family will update us when they know more. In the meantime, we'll be thinking of them during such a difficult time.

