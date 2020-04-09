How Did Chynna Rogers Die? Rising Rap Star Affiliated With A$AP Rocky Dead At 25

Rest in peace, Chynna Rogers.

Chynna Rogers was a rising star in hip hop. The former model went from the runway to the studio with the greatest of ease, and received accolades for her unique rhyming style. She was such a force of nature, in fact, that she received co-signs from several prominent rappers but was most notably affiliated with the A$AP Mob (which is made up of A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Yams, and several others).

Yet, yesterday, it was announced that at just 25 years old, she lost her life. News of her death spread on social media like wildfire, and the outpouring of grief amongst her fanbase was palpable. In fact, when word of her death was first released, she almost immediately became a trending topic on Twitter.

How did Chynna Rogers die?

Let's look at what we know about the death of this rising superstar who was taken far too soon.

Her manager confirmed her death.

“I can regrettably confirm Chynna passed away. Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. Rest In Peace Chynna. Heartbroken. All the love to those she left behind. Goodbye angel," her manager, John Miller, said in a statement.

Rogers' career kicked off when she was only 14 years old.

Though she was mostly known as a rapper, Rogers' career kicked off when she was only 14 years old, when she was signed to the infamous Ford Modeling Agency. While she was working as a model, she befriended the A$AP Mob after she went to a show of theirs, and it was they who encouraged her to leave modeling behind and pursue a career behind the mic.

She had a string of successful songs.

In 2013, Rogers dropped her first song, "Selfie," which you can hear above. It became an almost-overnight success. She followed up that success with songs like "Glen Coco" and her 2015 EP, I'm Not Here, This Isn't Happening.

But she struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues.

"I felt crazy. I didn't want to be a statistic. I didn't want to go out that way and people be like: 'I told you so," or glamorize it [drugs], because I don't feel like that," she said. "It was nerve-wracking to be open, but when you see how many more people who are dealing with the same thing, it's good to have some kind of example of someone you didn't expect to be going through it."

The A$AP Mob tweeted out their condolences to Chynna when word of her death was first released.

"Rest easy Chynna," they wrote. "We gon' miss you, sis." Other celebrities, like Kehlani, also shared their memories of the late rapper. "Today was our last exchange of jokes & those i will miss the most. i can’t believe it idk how to...i love you. so very much. my heart is officially iced," she wrote. Even fans shared their grief about Rogers' passing. "Chynna overcame drug addiction. pulled it together after losing her mother. carried on with her music and modelling. just to leave us so young f**k. she was one of my many inspirations. seeing how confident she was in her skin. ugh so sad #ripChynna," wrote one particularly heartbroken fan.

REST EASY CHYNNA. WE GON MISS U SIS. pic.twitter.com/xcFdnhs030 — A$AP MOB (@ASAPMOB) April 9, 2020

An official cause of death has not yet been released.

As of this writing, Rogers' official cause of death has not yet been released. However, we will certainly keep you posted about any announcements that are made in that regard.

Our thoughts are with Chynna Rogers' family during what is undoubtedly a difficult time.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.