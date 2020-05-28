50 Persistence Quotes To Keep You On Track

Need a little inspiration to keep pushing? These quotes about persistence will help you succeed.

We all have personality traits that distinguish from others. Some of our personality traits show our different characters, which are largely based on how we were raised and the things we have experienced in life.

We all have good and bad traits and something that we all seem to sometimes lack is persistence, so using the collection of persistence quotes below can help us stay the course.

According to google.com, “persistence is a firm or obstinate continuance in a course of action in spite of difficulty or opposition.” Success and persistence are twins, they cannot live without the other.

Regardless of the goals that we have, we often fail at sticking to our original plan.

Have you ever made plans to stick by something, but you got busy and put it off? I know I am guilty of it sometimes. When life comes in and gives us unexpected things, we tend to push our personal goals and desires off.

According to processexcellentnetwork.com, “The application of persistence to any task, interaction or goal is often what distinguishes between those who are successful and those who fail in any endeavor. Indeed, a lack of persistence or "giving up too soon" is one of the most common reasons for failure in any endeavor”.

When we decide to keep being persistent and not become lazy — that is when we develop a true love for what we are doing, because trying again and again becomes natural. Eventually, it becomes routine which leads to success in finding out the solution that you are trying to reach.

Persistence is vital when you are dreaming of that business or body that you have wanted for so long.

It can become overwhelming, but when you decide in your mind that nothing will get in the way of your dreams, then you will have nothing but success following right behind you.

If you believe that it is worth the fight and struggle to get to the dreams that you desire, other people will notice and begin to believe in you. Even if others do not notice in the time frame that you think they should, it is okay because as long as you keep going, someone will notice and fight with you for your dreams.

I mean, as a society we have to stick together — especially during times like we are in now. Become a person who perserveres — if you make it happen, you'll see successful results.

Work on being persistent in your own life by making small goals you can achieve bit by bit, and look to these persistence quotes for inspiration and to keep you on track:​

1. Staying consistent in your goals will help you achieve them.

“Success isn’t always about greatness. It’s about consistency. Consistent hard work leads to success. Greatness will come.” —Dwayne Johnson

2. Stay consistent because it will pay off.

“People like consistency. Whether it’s a store or a restaurant, they want to come in and see what you are famous for.” —Millard Drexler

3. Success happens when you stay focused.

“Consistency is one of the biggest factors for accomplishment and success.” —Byron Pulsifer

4. Remember to never give up.

“The key to success is consistency. And right now, the only way for you to actually take action is to believe in yourself.” — Zak Frazer

5. Stay focused and you will see the benefits.

“Consistency is the fruit of the tree of success. The more you do something effectively and with a goal in mind, the better you will get at it, and the more you will feel fulfilled.” —Dan O’Brien

6. In life, we have to remember to keep going.

“Courage and perseverance have a magical talisman, before which difficulties disappear, and obstacles vanish into air.” —John Quincy Adams

7. Setting small goals will lead you to succeed in the larger ones.

“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out.” —Robert Collier

8. When you never give up that’s when success begins to form.

“Through perseverance, many people win success out of what seemed destined to be certain failure.” — Benjamin Disraeli

9. We need elements to be able to reach the main goal.

“Perseverance is a great element of success. If you only knock long enough and loud enough at the gate, you are sure to wake up somebody.” —Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

10. Work harder to become smarter in all areas of life.

“I’ve learned from experience that if you work harder at it, and apply more energy and time to it, and more consistency, you get a better result. It comes from work.” —Louis C. K.

11. Remember your focus so you can never give up on it.

“The secret of success is the constancy of purpose.” – Benjamin Disraeli

12. Motivation is key but never giving up is the real key.

“When you look at people who are successful, you will find that they aren’t the people who are motivated but have consistency in their motivation.” —Arsene Wenger

14. When you feel like you want to give up just remember that hard work pays off.

“But I’ve also found that consistency has always been the major setback in my being able to successfully reach my goal within an ideal amount of time – the more inconsistent I was, the longer it would take for me to get that checkmark on my task list.” — Eric Thomas

15. Hard work will see it’s potential.

“If your determination is fixed, I do not counsel you to despair. Few things are impossible to diligence and skill. Great works are performed not by strength, but perseverance.” — Samuel Johnson

16. Purpose and consistency will lead you to success.

“Muhammad Ali was a boxing phenomenon born in Louisville Kentucky under the name “Cassius Clay” who famously referred to himself as “The Greatest” with enough consistency and purpose that it really stuck.” — Darrin Wiggins

17. Get inspired.

“First forget inspiration. Habit is more dependable. Habit will sustain you whether you’re inspired or not. Habit will help you finish and polish your stories. Inspiration won’t. Habit is persistence in practice.” ― Octavia Butler

18. Keep going to your goals daily to become consistent.

“Daily, consistent, focused, faithful expectation raises the miracle power of achieving your dreams.” — John Di Lemme

19. Do things the way you see it and it will work out.

“I don’t have the formula to pass on. I always did it my own way. Even today, I hold my independence close. It’s what’s most precious to me. Passion. Risk. Tenacity. Consistency. This is my professional history.” —Giorgio Armani

20. It’s not about how smart you but how focused you are.

“It’s not that I’m so smart, it’s just that I stay with problems longer.” —Albert Einstein

21. Keep pushing.

“When you keep pushing it will always work itself out.”—Janise Thompson

22. Consistency brings commitments that will benefit you.

“When people see commitments are met with consistency, they tend to develop trust. Trust is the key to persuasion.” – Khalid Imran

23. Trust is hard to come by but if you are constituent trust will be seen.

“Trust is built with consistency.” —Lincoln Chafee

24. Whatever you do, don’t give up.

“You have to perform at a consistently higher level than others. That’s the mark of a true professional.” —Joe Paterno

25. Relationships are built off of love and never giving up.

“Relationships feed on credibility, honesty, and consistency.” —Scott Borchetta

26. We learn consistency and persistence from the beginning of life.

“Our children are counting on us to provide two things: consistency and structure. Children need parents who say what they mean, mean what they say, and do what they say they are going to do.” — Barbara Coloroso

27. Fighting for your dreams by having a hard effort and work ethic will make us better.

“By being consistent with your efforts, you will find that things will start to change in what will appear to be subtle ways because we are less likely to take notice of things when they no longer challenge us.” – Jenny Stanley-Matthews

28. Know your goals for success.

“Patience, persistence, and perspiration make an unbeatable combination for success.” —Napoleon Hill

29. Learn from your mistakes to grow.

“Success is the result of perfection, hard work, learning from failure, loyalty and persistence. “—Colin Powell

30. Defeats are not a reason to give up on your goals.

“You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it.” — Maya Angelou

31. Keep pushing and never give up.

“Do it again and again. Consistency makes the raindrops to create holes in the rock. Whatever is difficult can be done easily with regular attendance, attention and action.” —Israelmore Ayivor

32. Discipline yourself will pay off.

“Small disciplines repeated with consistency everyday lead to great achievements gained slowly over time.” – John C. Maxwell

33. Even when you think it is simple and it is hard to just to focus on the main goal.

“For changes to be of any true alue, they’ve got to be lasting and consistent.” – Anthony Robbins

34. Starting from the bottom will inspire you to keep going.

“We all have to start somewhere and doing something is better than nothing at all. Start small so you don’t get discouraged and give up. Remember it is all about consistency.” — Khloe Kardashian

35. When you believe it will not work but keep going it will pay off.

“Look at a stonecutter hammering away at his rock, perhaps a hundred times without as much as a crack showing in it. Yet at the hundred-and-first blow, it will split in two, and I know it was not the last blow that did it, but all that had gone before.” —Jacob A. Riis

36. Try, try again, and never ever quit.

“I will persist until I succeed. Always will I take another step. If that is of no avail I will take another, and yet another. In truth, one step at a time is not too difficult. I know that small attempts, repeated, will complete any undertaking.” —Og Mandino

37. Nothing beats a failure but a try.

“When you have a great and difficult task, something perhaps almost impossible, if you only work a little at a time, every day a little, suddenly the work will finish itself.” — Isak Dinesen

38. Fight for your goals with love and ambition.

“Ambition is the path to success. Persistence is the vehicle you arrive in.” — Bill Bradley

39. Fight the troubles that lead us to unsuccess.

“Paralyze resistance with persistence.” —Woody Hayes

40. Keep going and never stop.

“Champions keep playing until they get it right.” —Billy Jean King

41. Make a way when you don’t believe there is a way.

“If you can’t fly, then run, if you can’t run then walk if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” —Martin Luther King, Jr.

42. Have the courage to keep going.

“Part of courage is simple consistency.” —Peggy Noonan

43. Either way, if you fail it is a good try.

“I pray to be like the ocean, with soft currents, maybe waves at a time. More and more, I want the consistency rather than the highs and lows.” —Drew Barrymore

44. Repeating something can help you continue to keep going.

“Consistency is the belt that fastens excellence in position. If you don’t do it repeatedly, you’ll not excel in it.” — Israelmore Ayivor

45. When you don’t give up you will appreciate the hard work.

“Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan Press On! has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race.” ― Calvin Coolidge

46. You will not be defeated if you keep pushing and fighting.

47. Energy gives you the drive to keep pushing.

“Energy and persistence conquer all things.” — Benjamin Franklin

48. Persistence is unbeatable.

49. Perfection is something you get when you work hard.

“Success is the result of perfection, hard work, learning from failure, loyalty, and persistence.” — Colin Powell

50. Persistence is at the forefront of success.

“Ambition is the path to success. Persistence is the vehicle you arrive in.” —Bill Bradley

