Fans are falling in love with Devi's dad on 'Never Have I Ever.'

On April 27, Mindy Kaling's new Netflix series, Never Have I Ever, officially started streaming, and it's already gaining a ton of fans ... including those who have a crush on main character Devi's dad. After all, he's a pretty good looking dude ... and apparently, the internet has already been buzzing about him, just days after the show was released.

Who plays Devi's dad in 'Never Have I Ever'?

Here's what you need to know about Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Ramamurthy has appeared in all kinds of TV shows.

If Ramamurthy looks famiilar to you, there's probably a good reason for that — he's been all over TV. Before Never Have I Ever, he had recurring roles in The Flash, New Amsterdam, and Reverie, and he's set to star in Cleopatra in Space as Khensu. He also played Mohinder Suresh in Heroes and had a small role in the Grey's Anatomy pilot. At this point, what hasn't he done?

Mindy Kaling says she's getting all kinds of feedback about his role in her show.

Oh thank goodness. You can field these “Devi’s dad is so hot” tweets for me! https://t.co/j6qAdOBXB9 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 29, 2020

Kaling recently tweeted to celebrate Ramamurthy's return to Twitter, joking that she'd been getting a lot of comments about Devi's hot dad that he could now deal with himself.

"Oh thank goodness. You can field these 'Devi’s dad is so hot' tweets for me!" Kaling wrote when Ramamurthy announced he'd returned to the platform.

He and Kaling go way back.

Ramamurthy appeared in a few episodes of The Office as Ravi, Jim and Pam's kids' pediatrician who they later set up with Kaling's character, Kelly Kapoor. He appeared in a few episodes of the show toward the end of its run, and he and Kelly even got engaged ... but ultimately, she decided to go back to BJ Novak's Ryan anyway.

He shares a behind the scenes look at his career on Instagram.

Ramamurthy frequently posts about his career on Instagram, sharing behind the scenes photos with the cast of Never Have I Ever as well as updates from his other projects, like when he worked on The Flash. However, he tends to keep his personal life private, and doesn't share much of that side of him online.

Unfortunately, Ramamurthy is not single.

Already crushing on Devi's dad? Here's a little bit of bad news: He's definitely not available! Ramamurthy has been married to Polish actress Olga Sosnovska since 1999, and together, they have two children, Halina, who is 15, and Alex, who's 12. Bummer for those of us hoping he's available, but hey — he seems happy, even if he doesn't often give us a glimpse of his family online.

He originally wanted to be a doctor.

According to Ramamurthy's website, his original plan was to go pre-med, but then, he changed gears in college and ended up discovering his passion for theater.

"Born into a family of distinguished doctors, Sendhil originally attended Tufts University as a pre-med student, but after being cast in Timberlake Wertenbaker’s Our Country’s Good during his junior year, his career path took an abrupt turn from medicine to acting," says his site. "He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history and then attended the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Sendhil remained in London and appeared in stage productions including A Servant of Two Masters, and on ITV’s Ultimate Force and BBC’s Casualty before moving to New York City. There, he appeared in several stage productions including Indian Ink and East is East."

