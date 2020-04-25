When Is The Holy Month Of Ramadan & Eid al-Fitr — The Muslim Spiritual Practice Of Fasting

Ramadan Mubarak. Ramadan Kareem.

Muslims all over the world will participate in the spiritual practice of 30-days of prayer, a month-long fast — during the highest of Islamic holidays — the holy month of Ramadan.

When is Ramadan?

This year, Ramadan began April 23, 2020. Fasting ends on May 23, 2020. Then, Eid al Fitr begins.

Historically, Ramadan was first practiced in 7 A.D., traditionally Muslims fast during the day and then meet together at Mosque or with their families to break their spritual fast together with a big meal of their favorite foods.

This year, with the coronavirus pandemic, Imans and health officials are imploring Muslims to alter their community part of this holy holiday and to fast within the safety of their homes while honoring social distancing.

Why it's done during Ramadan?

Spiritual fasting is nothing new but Ramadan fasting is connected to the birth of the Islamic religion.

Historians have recorded Islam with a starting date of 610 A.D.

According to the Quran, the archangel Gabriel came to the Prophet Muhammad to reveal the God's word to him.

The revelation of the Quran is called, " Laylat Al Qadar" aka the “Night of Power”.

Ramadan takes place during the month that this meeting took place.

What is the purpose of fasting for Muslims during Ramadan?

Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is a spiritual practice meant to bring the faithful closer to Allah.

Fasting is intended to remind Muslims to be thankful, to help others in need, and to unite the body of Islam with one another through a shared purpose.

What is eating for breakfast during a Ramadan fast?

Spiritual fasting during Ramadan starts early in the morning with a meal called "suhoor" also called "sehri" that is consumed before sunrise but before "fajr", the first prayer of the morning.

How does Ramadan prayer and fasting work?

There are specific foods eaten before fasting starts each morning.

The pre-fasting and post-fasting meal includes fruit, vegetables, halal meats, cheese, bread, and even bakery-type foods.

Some Muslims advise eating high-protein foods to keep energy levels up during the pre-fast meal, and once the daylight arrives, no more food is allowed to be eaten, or else it invalidates the fast for the day.

Does spiritual fasting only involve food?

No, fasting during Ramadan also involves fasting from sexual relations, smoking, drinking alcohol or caffeinated beverages, and food for 30-days with the exception of suhoor, and iftar

When the sun rises, a fast for the day starts, and nothing is eaten and no beverages are consumed until the sunsets.

How do Muslims break their Ramadan fast?

When the sunsets, Muslims are allowed to eat a meal that consists of high protein and quality carb food items, similar to what is eaten during suhoor.

Ramadan takes place during a lunar cycle, which is why it is 30-days long. So, the dates for Ramadan change each year, but it is always during the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

How Ramadan one of the Five Pillars of Islam?

There are Five Pillars of Islam that all Muslims must follow as part of their spiritual practice.

Pillar 1 — Profession of Faith

The Profession of faith 'shahada' is an acknowledgment that Allah is the one true God and that Mohammed is his prophet and a messenger of God. This is the first step to begin a Muslim.

What prayers are done during the period of fasting?

The prayer times are at dawn, noon, mid-day, evening, sunset, and at night, usually before bedtime. Muslims recite the 'sura' which is found in the Quran.

Pillar 2 — Prayer

Depending on which sect of Islam a person is a part of, the number of prayers said a day varies.

In general, 'salat' are prayers said 3-5 times a day while facing east facing Mecca, using a prayer mat. Some sects include prayer beads in their morning prayer time.

Pillar 3 — Alms

Alms also called 'zakat' is a portion of a person's income (like a tithe) given to the community to use for helping others including building mosques, medical facilities, or taking care of the poor.

Pillar 4 — Fasting

The spiritual practice of fasting, including what is participated in during Ramadan is called 'sawm'.

Muslims fast during other times in the year, but all Muslims are required to participate in the global fasting during the holiest of months.

Pillar 5 — Pilgrimage

To take a 'hajj' is to visit the holy city, Mecca.

Ideally, one would visit Mecca and the Ka'ba during the final month of the Islamic calendar year, around the eighth and twelfth days.

Not everyone is required to do it if they can't due to health or financial reasons, but this is a great goal to achieve in order to fulfill this Pillar of Islam.

Do all Muslims practice Ramadan?

All Muslims are supposed to practice Ramadan and Eid, but only those who are ill or too young are exempt from spiritual fasting.

How do non-muslims greet Muslim friends that are fasting during the Ramadan?

If you're not Muslim, you can still honor your friends by encouraging them during their daily fast by saying "Ramadan Mubarak' or 'Ramadan Kareem'.

These greetings are inviting them to have a blessed fast during the month of Ramadan.

If a person misses or invalidates their Ramadan fast, they have to still honor the spiritual practice in other ways.

What invalidates prayer and fasting during Ramadan?

There are two ways a person breaks a Ramadan fast — intentionally or unintentionally.

To make up for the breaking of a Ramadan fast, a Muslim can pay a fidya or kaffarah.

Intentional breaking of the fast requires compensation through kaffarah.

Violations include eating, having intimate relationships, drinking anything during daylight hours.

To pay a kaffarah, a person can fast for 60-days after Ramadan is over, similar to how the prayer and fasting are done during the holy holiday.

They can also feed 60 people who are homeless or in dire need is also a way to make up for breaking the fast.

In ancient times, the release of a slave could also be a remedy for breaking the spiritual fast.

If you are pregnant or sick and could not fast, then fidya is paid, and this can be done by feeding a person times each day the fast was missed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.