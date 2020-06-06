50 Songs About Forbidden Love & The Relatable Lyrics That Speak Right To Your Heart

Limited or restricted love, is still love regardless of what we think.

The best thing about music is that lyrics often help us express the way we feel better than we ever could ourselves. When it comes to songs about forbidden love, that's definitely the case.

Have you ever felt restricted or limited in the relationships you want to pursue?

When we think of love, we often think about the butterflies that we get in our stomachs.

We want love to be full of happiness, hope, and harmony but sometimes it will not go as we dream or planned.

Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is one of the first love stories that we learn about as children. It is about forbidden love and how it causes emotional and mental stress on the people who can’t help who they love.

Sometimes we may find ourselves in situations (like Romeo and Juliet except for the tragic ending) that can cause emotional hardships when it comes to loving someone.

One hardship that comes with love is forbidden love.

As defined by Urban Dictionary, forbidden love is "someone or something you want, yet aren't supposed to have."

Can you imagine having a forbidden love?

The entire idea of love can be very hard and confusing, it can also lead us into sticky situations.

There can be several situations that could be labeled as forbidden but if you truly love someone it is best to always just let things be.

Love is always a great feeling and even if you are in a sticky forbidden situation is good to remember that you do not have to settle for less.

Forbidden love does happen and it can happen out of nowhere.

It is unexpected and it can feel overwhelming when you really want to shout to the world about the love that you are experiencing.

Is it better to be honest? Is it better to hide your feelings? Is forbidden love worth the risk?

All of these questions come into play when you find yourself in love with someone that you never thought you could.

Crossing the line of forbidden love can cause so many consequences and stressful nights so if you find yourself in a situation that is not ideal, try to ensure that this is something that you are willing to fight for even if you might have repercussions to pay.

Hey, we all make mistakes when it comes to love and we all have to grow from life trials and errors so do not put yourself down about just remember to do what makes you happy and try to make sure no one gets hurt in the process.

Regardless of the reasons why you consider your love to be forbidden just remember: as Alfred Lord Tennyson said, “it is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.”

Here are 50 songs about forbidden love.

1. "Don’t Matter" (Akon)

“Nobody wanna see us together

But it don't matter no

Cause I got you, babe”

2. "Rewrite the Stars" (Zendaya)

“You know I want you

It's not a secret I try to hide

I know you want me”

3. "Forbidden Love" (Madonna)

“Forbidden love

Are we supposed to be together”

4. "Unthinkable" (Alicia Keys)

“If we do the unthinkable would it make us look crazy

If you ask me I'm ready”

5. "Secret Lovers" (Atlantic Starr)

“We both know that we should not be together

Cause if they found out

It could mess up, both our happy homes”

6. "As Long As You Love Me" (Justin Bieber feat. Big Sean)

“We both know it's a cruel world

But I will take my chances”

7. "Lie About Us" (Avant)

“Sneakin', round creepin' and love on the low

Now baby girl…I can't wait till' it's officially us

I can't wait let them know about us”

8. "Love Story" (Taylor Swift)

“That you were Romeo, you were throwing pebbles,

And my daddy said, 'Stay away from Juliet'"

9. "I Call It Love" (Lionel Richie)

“I just know what I'm feeling

And it's all because of you

Don't tell me”

10. "(You Can Have My Husband But Please) Don't Mess With My Man" (Irma Thomas)

“Now, when I was with my husband he was really mean

But when I'm with my man he treats me like a queen"

11. "Sally Go 'Round the Roses" (The Jaynetts)

“Because the saddest thing in the whole wide world

Is to see your baby with another girl”

12. "Slip Away" (Clarence Carter)

“Tell me you will try

To slip away somehow

Oh, I need you, darling”

13. "Angel of the Morning" (Merillee Rush)

“Just call me angel of the morning, (angel),

Just touch my cheek before you leave me, baby,

Just call me angel of the morning, (angel)”

14. "I Was Checkin' Out She Was Checkin' In" (Don Covay)

“An all of a sudden another car,

Pulled up on the parkin' lot,

But I couldn't believe my eyes”

15. "Confessions" (Usher)

“I got a chick on the side with a crib and a ride,

I've been telling you so many lies ain't nothing good it's all bad,

And I just wanna confess 'cause it's been going on so long”

16. "The Kiss" (Carly Rae Jepsen)

“Anything to capture your attention (your attention)

And she's a real sweet girl

And you know I got a boy”

17. "Last Time" (Trey Songz)

“I'm livin' two different lives

One girl in the day

You in the night”

18. "Secret Love Song" (Little Mix)

“Why can't it be like that

'Cause I'm yours

We keep behind closed doors”

19. "Uncover" (Zara Larsson)

“Two and together will never change

Nobody sees, nobody knows

We are a secret, can't be exposed”

20. "Secret" (Ann Marie feat. YK Osiris)

“Swear nobody has to know (Uh, uh),

Baby, don't answer your phone (Yeah),

Cause this our chance to be alone”

21. "Saving All My Love For You" (Whitney Houston)

“A few stolen moments is all that we share

You've got your family and they need you there

Though I've tried to resist being last on your list, but no other man's gonna do”

22. "Strange Love" (Halsey)

“We wrote a story in the fog on the windows that night

But the ending is the same every damn time, no, no, no”

23. "Your Secret Love" (Luther Vandross)

“Pretending to all

That we were just friends when I saw you

I didn't know that you wanted me to be”

22. "Call Your Girlfriend" (Robyn)

“Say it's not her fault

But you just met somebody new”

23. "4am" (Melanie Fiona)

“And I know that my baby

“Is calling somebody else baby

And I can't sit still”

24. "She Doesn’t Have to Know" (John Legend)

“Oh stealing moments just to be with you,

Though it's wrong it's hard to tell the truth, oh no,

She don't have to know she don't have to know”

25. "My Little Secret" (Xscape)

“See baby, you're my little secret (secret, secret),

If you don't tell, I won't tell,

And that's how we gotta keep it”

26. "Magnets" (Disclosure feat. Lorde)

“He was talking, I was wondering about,

You and that girl, she's your girlfriend?”

27. "Holding Her and Loving You" (Clay Walker)

“It's the third hardest thing I'll ever do,

Leaving here without you”

28. "Thinking of You" (Katy Perry)

“How do I get better once I’ve had the best,

You said there’s tons of fish in the water,

So the waters I will test”

29. "Be My Downfall" (Del Amitri)

“Before I make a grave mistake and let my feelings show,

And twenty miles away she waits alone for me”

30. "I Honestly Love You" (Olivia Newton-John)

“But there you are with yours,

And here I am with mine,

So I guess we’ll just be leaving it at this.”

31. "Even Now" (Barry Manilow)

“Even now when I have come so far,

I wonder where you are,

I wonder why it’s still so hard without you”

32. "Lips of an Angel" (Hinder)

“It’s really good to hear your voice saying my name,

It sounds so sweet, coming from the lips of an angel”

33. "Secrets" (OneRepublic)

“This time, don't need another perfect lie,

Don't care if critics ever jump in line,

I'm gonna give all my secrets away”

34. "Secrets" (Mary Lambert)

“They tell us from the time we’re young

To hide the things that we don’t like about ourselves”

35. "Dirty Little Secret" (The All-American Rejects)

“ I'll keep you my dirty little secret, (dirty little secret),

Don't tell anyone, or you'll be just another regret”

36. "Diary" (Alicia Keys)

“No one has to know what you are feeling

No one but me and you

I won't tell your secrets”

37. "Little Secrets" (Passion Pit)

“No one needs to know we're feeling

Higher and higher and higher”

38. "Talking in Your Sleep" (The Romantics)

“You tell me that you need me

You tell me that you love me

And I know that I’m right”

39. "A Day Late" (Anberlin)

“Say now you love me all along?

What makes you hesitate”

40. "You Don’t Know Me" (Ray Charles)

“You give your hand to me

And then you say hello

And I can hardly speak”

41. "Part-Time Lover" (Stevie Wonder)

“We are undercover passion on the run

Chasing love up against the sun”

42. "Long Black Veil" (Johnny Cash)

“If you were somewhere else then you won’t have to die

I spoke not a word though it meant my life”

43. "Luka" (Suzanne Vega)

“Some kind of trouble

Some kind of fight

Just don’t ask me what it was”

44. "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" (The Temptations)

“Papa was a rolling stone (my son),

Wherever he laid his hat was his home”

45. "Me & Mrs. Jones" (Billy Paul)

“Me and Mrs. Jones,

We got a thing goin' on,

We both know that it's wrong”

46. "On the Other Hand" (Randy Travis)

“To remind of someone who would not understand,

On one hand, I could stay and be your loving man,

But the reason I must go is on the other hand”

47. "Untouchable Face" (Ani DiFranco)

“Tell you the truth,

I prefer the worst of you,

Too bad you had to have a better half,

She’s not really my type”

48. "Lover I Don’t Have to Love" (Bright Eyes)

“Who else may have been you before,

I want a lover I don’t have to love”

49. "Say Goodbye" (Dave Matthews Band)

“Oh, well, lay here with me,

Just for a night,

Just for this evening”

50. "Amor Prohibido" (Selena)

“With a crazy longing, I want to see you today,

I await that moment, In which I'll hear your voice

And when finally we are together, the two of us”

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers love, relationship, and pop culture topics.