Is NBA YoungBoy Gay? Chicago Rapper Makes Shocking Allegation About Iyanna Mayweather's Boyfriend

Ayanna Mayweather's boyfriend, NBA YoungBoy, has been having a bit of a rough go of things, as of late. In addition to having baby mama drama and reportedly juggling several girlfriends, the Baton Rouge-based rapper is also allegedly combating both a sexually transmitted infection and a drug infection.

But to add to this man's various woes, a rising Chicago-based rapper has recently suggested that the reason NBA YoungBoy is going through all this drama is that he's not being honest about his sexuality. And while it really doesn't matter which way someone may, or may not, lean on the sexuality spectrum, the accusation — when combined with all of his other problems — is pretty shocking.

So let's get to the truth of this rumor.

Is NBA YoungBoy gay?

Let's look at what we know about this latest development.

The accusation was made by Chicago rapper Sada Baby.

In an Instagram post which was subsequently deleted — but captured by another account and reposted, which you can see below — went on a tirade against NBA YoungBoy and suggested that he's actually a closeted homosexual. "I swear that n***a gay. Mfs be worried bout my pants doe. Wish i would let a n***a pour some s**t in my mouth," he wrote in a post you can check out below.

NBA YoungBoy hasn't responded to the allegations.

While NBA YoungBoy hasn't responded to Sada Baby's accusations about his sexuality, he certainly sparked conversation when YoungBoy deleted the posts on his Instagram page about a week ago. However, in an interview, he explained why he wiped his Instagram page. "You know why I deleted my pictures off my page? Women trying to incriminate me. Posting stupid s**t. Well, they say stupid s**t. I guess the people that they down talk a n***a with leaked the shit. I don't know. That s**t be playing mind games. Well, I be playing mind games with myself because I be letting it eat me up," he said.

The Baton Rouge rapper worried fans a few days ago when he posted an alleged suicide note.

On April 20, 2020, fans of the Baton Rouge rapper got concerned when he tweeted out one word: "suicide." It's unclear if he was hinting at suicidal ideations, or if he was promoting the name of his latest track.

NBA YoungBoy's fiancé, Iyanna Mayweather, is also currently facing serious charges after she allegedly stabbed one of his baby mamas.

On April 4, 2020, Iyanna Mayweather — daughter of Floyd Mayweather, and NBA YoungBoy's fiancè — was arrested after allegedly stabbing a pregnant woman who is also, reportedly, one of NBA YoungBoy's baby mamas. If Mayweather is convicted, she faces up to 99 years in prison.

He is also reportedly combating a sexually transmitted infection and a drug addiction.

And if that wasn't enough to deal with, NBA YoungBoy is also reportedly dealing with both a sexually transmitted infection and a drug addiction. Back in 2018, he confessed that he contracted herpes from his ex-girlfriend; and in early 2019, he was arrested for drug possession, leading fans to speculate that he was struggling with drug addiction.

‘I hope you overcome what’s going on. I pray God and my music can heal your pain.’ - NBA Youngboy pic.twitter.com/g1JMMquF5H — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) April 23, 2020

Whatever the truth of NBA YoungBoy's sexuality, it's clear he has a lot going on right now.

