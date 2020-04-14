Is Solange Knowles Gay? Beyoncé's Sister Rumored To Be Dating A Woman Named Syd

Here's a plot twist we didn't see coming.

This particular celebrity relationship rumor is definitely taking us by surprise, but we're loving it anyway. Word on the street is that Beyoncé's younger sister (and fellow singer) Solange is dating a woman, and we have so many questions.

Is Solange Knowkes gay — and who is Syd, the woman who she's reportedly seeing?

After all, this isn't just anyone we're talking about — it's Solange, and she deserves someone awesome in her life.

Here's everything we know about this potential rumors couple so far, even though it seems like it might still be incredibly early in their relationship — if it's a relationship at all. This pairing might, in fact, just be a rumor.

There are rumors that Solange and Syd are seeing each other.

It's hard to say exactly when or why these rumors started, but earlier this week, several outlets reported that Solange had been spending a lot of time with Syd, and that they were potentially working on music together. But none of the larger outlets have reported this news, either, and there doesn't seem to be any photographic evidence of them meeting up. Everything about this possible couple (and their collaboration) is a mystery from start to finish.

But who is Syd? She's a musician, much like Solange.

Syd is best known for being part of the band The Internet, and she was once in the group Odd Future. Her full name is Sydney Loren Bennett, though she was once known as Syd Tha Kid. Now 27 years old, Syd has been working in the music industry for over 10 years, and is openly gay, though she has previously received backlash from the LGBT community for her music video, "Cocaine," where she was shown mistreating a girlfriend.

She keeps It low-key on social media.

Aside from her music, Syd tends to keep her private life under wraps and isn't much for social media. In fact, her Instagram account only features 14 images going back to December 2018, and is mostly populated with photos of her or her with her bandmates — no sign of a relationship with anyone, let alone Solange.

Is Solange gay? She's never addressed it herself.

Solange has never directly addressed her sexuality, so it's hard to say if she's actually gay — or if she's currently (or ever has been) in a relationship with a woman. As far as the public knows, Solange has only ever been with men, so it's tough to know for sure where she stands on the sexuality spectrum without her sharing that part of her personal life herself.

Solange was married to a man until last year.

In November 2019, Solange announced that she and husband Alan Ferguson had separated after five years together. She shared the news in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

"11 years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life," she wrote at the time. "Early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body's business) I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do."

So far, Solange and Syd are both staying quiet on the rumors.

Neither of the women have spoken out publicly about the rumors, so it's impossible to know whether or not they're together, just friends, or if this rumor came totally out of thin air. We'll just have to sit tight and wait to see if there are any updates, but in the meantime, there's been radio silence from both women.

