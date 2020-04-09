Why Does 50 Cent Hate His Eldest Son? Why Rapper Says He'd Choose Tekashi 6ix9ine Over Marquise Jackson

The duo have a long and strained history.

Rapper-turned-film entrepreneur Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has two sons. But, while his relationship with his youngest son, Sire, is a positive one, his relationship with his eldest son could definitely use a little work — and that's putting it mildly.

But 50 Cent and his eldest son, Marquise, have had a contentious relationship for a long time, and that goes back to drama that 50 Cent has had with his son's mother, Shaniqua. But it's come to a head again in 2020 thanks to 50 Cent's latest expletive-filled comments about "choosing" Tekashi 6ix9ine over his own son.

So, why does 50 Cent hate his eldest son, Marquise Jackson?

Let's look at what we know about this tense father-son relationship, which has a lot more sad history than anyone realizes.

In the beginning, 50 Cent and Marquise Jackson had a close relationship.

Marquise Jackson was born in 1997 to Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and his high-school sweetheart, Shaniqua Tompkins. Since Jackson was born before 50 Cent became famous, there was a great father-son relationship for the first 10 years of Jackson's life.

In 2008, 50 Cent began fighting with Jackson's mother, Shaniqua Tompkins.

As 50 Cent became more famous — and wealthier — he and Tompkins began having problems. According to Tompkins, 50 Cent promised to give her a mansion on Long Island — and that mansion subsequently burned to the ground. Tompkins claimed that 50 Cent had a hand in the fire, but 50 Cent was cleared of any foul play in the matter.

Despite his tense relationship with Tompkins, 50 Cent and Jackson had a good relationship but 50 Cent admitted that drama with Tompkins was starting to cause tension between him and his son.

"When my son came into my life, my priorities changed, because I wanted to have a relationship with him that I didn’t have with my father,” he said. “My relationship with my son is changing because me and his mom aren’t friends anymore.”

The first sign of trouble came in 2012.

50 Cent and Jackson started having trouble in 2012, when Jackson turned 16 years old. The duo got into a heated texting exchange, and 50 Cent subsequently threatened to cut Jackson out of his will. "If I died today would it matter to you? I’m changing my will. It’s a simple question," 50 said to his son, who replied, "And this is coming from someone that didn’t wish me a happy birthday." When 50 Cent then threatened to cut his son out of his will, Jackson replied, "I don’t care about money, that’s my last concern, of course we all like nice things but it’s not everything.”

After another heated text exchange in 2013, 50 Cent announced that he "doesn't have a son anymore."

Ouch. In 2013, 50 Cent went to pick up Jackson for a pre-arranged custody visit, but for whatever reason, Jackson didn't come to the door. 50 Cent blamed Tompkins for playing games, then began verbally assaulting Jackson. When Jackson asked 50 Cent to "come through" again so they could see one another, 50 Cent cursed him out, then said, "I don't have a son anymore."

In 2014, Tompkins claimed that 50 Cent hadn't seen Jackson in years.

In 2014, shortly after 50 Cent revealed that his second son, Sire, was born to video vixen Daphne Joy, Tompkins went to the press to announce that 50 Cent hadn't seen Jackson in "years." She also said that Jackson "felt replaced" by Sire. 50 Cent, for his part, fired back and claimed that it was Tompkins who was keeping Jackson away from him, not the other way around. However, when Jackson graduated high school that same year, 50 Cent didn't show up.

In 2016, 50 Cent and Tompkins get into an altercation on Instagram.

In 2016, 50 Cent took to Instagram to give Jackson a backhanded compliment for his upcoming 20th birthday. Tompkins wasn't happy about this little development and fired back in the comments of the Instagram post, leading to a brutal back-and-forth that you can see below.

In 2018, 50 Cent said that Jackson could "get hit by a bus" and he wouldn't care.

Ouch, again. In 2018, Jackson posted a photo of himself hanging out with the son of Supreme McGriff, one of 50 Cent's sworn enemies. Upon seeing this photo, 50 Cent commented, "if both these little n****s got hit by a bus, I wouldn't have a bad day." He later walked back his comments in a follow-up statement: "I have no ill will towards anyone living on this Earth. The people Shaniqua's son looks up to and associates with is a reflection of the negative energy he embraces towards me. I paid his mother $1,360,000 in support to afford him opportunities I never had. They just spent it. Over the years I repeated to get a job, and now they have to figure it out."

In 2019, 50 Cent snapped on a fan who made a comment about his eldest son.

On Easter 2019, 50 Cent posted a photo with himself and his youngest son, Sire, wishing everyone a happy Easter. A fan made note of the fact that he only posted a photo with one of his sons, and asked where Jackson was. The end result? A verbal feud erupted between 50 Cent and the fan, which you can see below.

Later in 2019, 50 Cent made a comment about Jackson not being his son ... and Jackson fired back.

The war between the two Jacksons continued all into 2019, as 50 Cent claimed that he wasn't the birth father of Jackson, while also accusing Thompson of sleeping around when they were an item. This set the younger Jackson off, and he responded with a post you can see below.

And now, the latest drama between father and son erupts in 2020, when 50 Cent says he would prefer to have Tekashi 6ix9ine for a son over Jackson.

On April 9, 2020, an audio clip that reportedly featured 50 Cent started making the rounds, and in this clip, 50 Cent says he prefers to claim Tekashi 6ix9ine as his son over Jackson.

"People ask, ‘You seen your son yet?' Nah, I ain’t heard from 6ix9ine. He’s his mother’s child now. He’s trollin’ everybody. He better than Marquise, though. I take him before I take my actual biological son [laughs]. Fuck that n***a [laughs]," he reportedly says.

Jackson subsequently responded with a video retort of his own that you can see below.

There is obviously a lot of drama between father and son, and it doesn't look like it's going to get resolved anytime soon.

