When Is 'Modern Family' Finale — And Why Is 'Modern Family' Ending?

It's hard to believe this long running show is taking its final bow.

It's hard to believe, but after 11 seasons, Modern Family is coming to an end. On Wednesday night, fans will say goodbye to the Dunphy and Pritchett family for good (although they'll probably continue to live on via streaming for a very, very long time).

But all good things must come to an end eventually, including beloved TV shows ... and hopefully, the highly anticipated series finale will live up to everyone's expectations.

So when is Modern Family finale ending and why is Modern Family ending?

Here's everything you need to know about the finale.

Modern Family's season finale will air on Wednesday, April 8 on ABC.

We're still trying to grasp that just one episode of Modern Family remains, but the show will finally wrap up for good on Wednesday night. At 8 p.m. ET, the two-hour series finale will air on ABC, which includes a retrospective about the series itself. Judging by the trailers we've seen so far, it looks like we can expect the tears to be flowing, so you might want to have those tissues ready.

The final season was announced in 2019.

In February 2019, ABC announced that Modern Family's 11th season would be its last, much to many fans' dismay.

"So proud to announce that Modern Family is returning for its 11th and final season," ABC president Karey Burke said in a statement at the time. "Chris [Lloyd] and Steve [Levitan] have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history," Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement at the time. "In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss."

Why is Modern Family ending? There's no solid answer.

Given that the cast seemed to have such a great time filming the show, it was surprising that they decided to call it quits, and ratings were still pretty good for Modern Family. So why did It end? There's no clear answer to that question, but it makes sense that after 11 years on the air, the time would come for the show to bow out — especially while it could still go out while it was on top.

Sarah Hyland has already said she's not happy with her character's ending.

In a recent interview, Hyland admitted that she isn't crazy with the way Modern Family left her character, Haley Dunphy. She would have preferred to see her with an impressive career and raising her kids at the same time, but that didn't happen.

“There are so many amazing mothers who are also hard workers and excel at their jobs and kill it every day in both aspects,” Hyland said. “That would have been a really cool thing to see, especially from someone like Haley.”

Sofia Vergara is already saying her goodbyes on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Vergara shared a photo of the cast and a heartfelt thank you to her fans.

"My family on and off screen forever," she wrote in her caption. "What an amazing 11 years! So thankful for this family, the crew and all of our #modernfamily fans. Tune in tonight to see how it all ends."

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has also posted a memorial to his Modern Family character.

Ferguson also chimed in on social media to commemorate the finale, posting a photo of himself along with his character's trailer.

"Until we meet again, sweet Mitchell," he wrote.

A spinoff could still happen.

Last August, there were rumblings that a spinoff could happen, but at the time, ABC exec Burke said the show's creators weren't ready to discuss it quite yet — but now that the show is done filming, there might still be hope.

“I get smacked down every time I bring it up to Steve Levitan, so I’m going to stay quiet for a little while,” Burke said. “They’ve just started production on the final season — I was at the first table read last week, which was so great, and I’m going to let them focus on that.”

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.