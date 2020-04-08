17 Ways To Help Your Community Get Through Coronavirus

Keep yourself informed and useful to those around you.

We've been deep into the madness that is COVID-19 for a while now, and we're almost getting used to it. We know the right things to do, and we definitely know the wrong things to do.

We are definitely all in this together. And that means we have to do all we can to protect ourselves and make sure others do not get this disease. After all, there are people out there who are losing their lives while fighting for us to keep ours!

Being stuck at home can make us feel impotent. What are we waiting for? How can we help others get through coronavirus?

Being a lump on a log is okay for a while. But the truth is, most people want to help but are at a loss for information on where to turn. Luckily, there are plenty of sites that provide information and resources to help your loved ones, neighbors, and even strangers.

1. Face masks

Right now, the word is all about masks. Should we wear them? Are they safe? Will they protect us and others? What are the requirements for a good mask, how can we make them ourselves, and is that advisable?

WHO has answers, so please take advantage of this site. And please, trust only doctors and experts when it comes to protecting yourself.

2. Medical advice

WHO also has great, factual, medical advice for all of us. Their advice for the public includes information on everything from how to do the right thing by your kids, what you absolutely should not do, and the biggest myths we've read about during the coronavirus crisis.

3. Coronavirus facts

If you want to keep up with the unbiased news, then you need to stay informed with the facts. Again, WHO is one of the best resources for staying safe, and protecting those you love. And this website contains a feed of news releases that contain the most up-to-date information.

4. Dr. Anthony Fauci's advice

We've all come to love, adore and trust in Dr. Anthony Fauci's expertise and guidance. Though we haven't heard from him at the White House briefings, keep up with the good doctor's findings and advice on his page at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

5. Coronavirus testing and prevention

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is on top of everything COVID-19. This is a great resource for information, and can show you everything you need to know for testing, how to prevent getting sick, what to do if you are sick, and how you can help within your own community.

6. U.S. public health sites, by state

The Governors of each state in the U.S. are there to hear you and help you. This list will direct you to the Governor's page for your individual state, where you can find helpful numbers and websites that give guidance for your hometown community.

Here's a list of Public Health sites, by state, for you to take advantage of:

7. Give blood

One of the easiest things you can do for your community and strangers is to donate blood. The American Red Cross is the best way to find out where and how you can schedule a blood donation in your area.

8. Give to food banks

Feeding America is an excellent source to donate to your local food bank. The website includes information on where your local food bank is, as well as how to donate, what to donate, and how to give money to help.

9. Help people who shouldn't leave home

If you know of someone who is immune compromised, reach out to them. If it's possible to pick up a few groceries or needed items, ask them for a list.

Shop for them, and leave the package outside their door. Include Lysol in the package so they can spray the package down and clean the groceries before bringing them inside. Also make sure your person has toilet paper, sanitizers, medicines if they need it, and food.

10. Help set up technology for those who cannot do it from home

If you're a tech wiz, see if you can help someone connect to the internet so they can feel like a part of the community. If you can do this over the phone, that's best.

Use your skills to help someone out who is less technically inclined, as many older people are.

11. Help young children in need

Mercy Corps includes tips about caring for children during this crisis. It's a good resource for caretakers and parents who are trying to protect kids from emotional trauma, and cope with tragic events we're seeing.

12. Help those who are in financial trouble

Money is tight right now, and millions have filed for unemployment in the last month. But if you do have a few dollars to spare, consider donating. The National Low Income Housing Coalition is an amazing site that can help those who are seriously in financial trouble right now, and provides a list of recommendations.

13. Locate and donate gear to healthcare workers

With a lack of leadership in the U.S., everyday people are pulling as many strings as they can to get life-saving equipment to healthcare workers. Bethenny Frankel's BSTRONG campaign cuts out the middle-man and delivers resources.

Right now, they have multiple ongoing missions to provide coronavirus kits, distribute N95 masks, and have sourced face masks.

14. Share information responsibly, and support those who create good information

Try not to spread panic information. Instead, check for facts before you post something that might be upsetting.

We have enough panic right now, so let's rely upon the facts only to help ourselves and others. Be responsible when you post information on COVID-19, and be sure to always check your sources.

15. Connect with nature

The sun is shining. You can go out, you can feel the sun on your face, and you should. As long as you're taking precautions and wearing gloves and a mask, find some time to get out.

Look out your window and admire the sky the trees, the little creatures that dash about. Limit your TV time and don't get lost in the screen; nature is still there, still beautiful and evergreen.

You are a part of nature too, so allow yourself the balance. Remember: you're a human being, you need fresh air and sunlight. Get out there, even if you're wearing a mask and you're simply standing in your parking lot.

16. Use art, music, and exercise to distract yourself and relieve stress

Once again, don't spend this time glued to the TV. We all know the bad news, so give yourself a break from nonstop coronavirus input.

Listen to some old songs and remember the things that give you joy. Pick up a book and dive into it; let it take you away. Start your morning with a good stretch, and, if you're up for it, make a space in your home for some exercises.

I know we've been eating the house down, but that doesn't mean we should just let ourselves go. Exercise keeps our resistance up!

17. Help yourself and others practice patience, kindness, and understanding

These are tough times for everyone, and as we've heard, this is the "great equalizer." That means all of us are experiencing the same thing, be it terror, resilience, hope, fear, resolution or even denial.

We are now truly equal to the next person. Treat everyone with respect, knowing that they, too, are going through the same thing as you are. Compassion is the highest road here, so practice lovingkindness. If we are all in this together, then patience and understanding is the rule of the day.

Stay home, stay safe. Wash your hands, and use gloves and masks. We are all in this together, so let's do our best to rise above by using science and medical advice to see us through.

Dori Hartley is a portrait artist, essayist and a journalist. She's been published in The Huffington Post, ParentDish, The Daily Beast, Psychology Today, XOJane, MyDaily and The Stir. Her art books ‘Beauty’, ‘Antler Velvet’, and 'Mads Mikkelsen: Portraits of the Actor' are all available on Amazon.