Who Is Leah McSweeney's Ex? Meet Rob Cristofaro, Ex-Partner Of The Newest 'RHONY' Star

He's an entrepreneur!

The Real Housewives of New York made its twelfth season debut last night on April 2, 2020, on Bravo. Needless to say, fans of the OG show in the Real Housewives franchise almost immediately fell in love with Leah McSweeney, the newest Housewife to join the ladies of New York after Bethenny Frankel left the show.

And while McSweeney's popularity spiked seemingly overnight, the popularity of her lovers — both past and present — have also spiked in kind. Fans are dying to know who, exactly, had been involved with the Married to the Mob clothing co-founder.

Who is Leah McSweeney's ex, Rob Cristofaro?

Let's look at what we know about this businessman and entrepreneur.

He's the founder of visionary clothing line Alife.

Cristofaro is best known as being one of the co-founders of the visionary clothing line Alife. Based in New York City, Alife has a "mission is to showcase, elevate and perpetuate the downtown culture from which is it born," according to its website.

Cristofaro initially said he wanted to be an artist before founding Alife.

Even though he's best known as a clothing visionary, Cristofaro initially wanted to be an artist, and co-founded Alife with the intention of sharing that artwork with the world.

"Alife was a project that was created by myself and 3 other individuals. Arnaud Delecolle, Tony Arcabascio and Tammy Brainard were the founders of Alife. It was created to fill a void of creativity in New York at the time that we created it. It was built to share a very niche, creative lifestyle with a broader audience. We were four individuals each with specific specialties – we formed like Voltron and made things happen. We put our lives into building what we believed in. Alife later would spawn into a clothing brand but originally it was a creative workshop. The primary motivation for starting the company was to spread our love of product, art, lifestyle and quality to whomever wanted to come for the ride," he said.

He's worked with some of the biggest names in music.

Cristofaro isn't just a clothing genius — his "Alife Sessions" saw him work with some of the biggest names in music. John Mayer, Drake, and superstar producer Just Blaze are just a few of the many artists that participated in the "Alife Sessions," which are credited with forever reshaping the director of "streetwear" as we know it, taking it from the "streets to the boardrooms."

McSweeney got pregnant with Cristofaro's child during New York Fashion Week.

McSweeney and Cristofaro, who were together for quite a while, share a daughter named Kier. According to McSweeney, she got pregnant with Kier during New York Fashion Week shortly before she released the first edition of Married to the Mob clothing.

Cristofaro has curated clothing lines for different art exhibits in New York.

Cristofaro is the creative genius behind the customized curations of clothing lines for different art exhibits in New York City. Most recently, he was the "brains" behind the curated capsule for the Henry Chalfant exhibit at The Bronx Museum.

Even though he and McSweeney are no longer together, he's still involved with Married to the Mob clothing line in a creative capacity.

According to Cristofaro's LinkedIn page, even though he and McSweeney are no longer together, he is still involved with the Married to the Mob clothing line as an art director. However, it's unclear if this position is "in name only," or if he is involved in the day-to-day operations of the company.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.