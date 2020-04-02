10 Major 'Real Housewives Of New York' Season 12 Premiere Spoilers

The ladies of New York City are back!

Crippling unemployment and the ever-present health threat of a global pandemic has, rightly, gotten a lot of people down, which is why tonight's season premiere of The Real Housewives of New York is perhaps a more welcome distracion than ever before. But while Bravo executives are, notoriously, trying to keep a tight lid on everything revolving around the return of the hit show, there are some scoops that have, inevitably, leaked out.

So, with that in mind, we've come up with some of our favorite spoilers and theories about what we can expect from tonight's RHONY season premiere, which will air on Bravo beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Here are 10 Real Housewives of New York spoilers before the season premiere.

1. Leah McSweeney will be bringing a different 'vibe' to the show — "classy mixed with ratchet"?

Designer Leah McSweeney is the first new addition to the Real Housewives of New York cast and needless to say, she injects a lot of "new blood" into a show that has, arguably, become stale. In an Instagram post that was subsequently deleted — but which was captured by a fan account, and can be seen below — McSweeney is showing off her "vibe" that she's bringing to the show, which is a good mix of classy and ratchet. We stan an unbothered queen! Check out the post below.

2. There will be a lot of Bethenny bashing.

As we all know, Bethenny Frankel will not be returning to RHONY for the 12th season. And if comments made by current cast members are any indication, there will be a lot of Bethenny bashing to be had. Luann De Lesseps will most likely be leading the charge, if her previous comments about this season being the "best season yet" because of Frankel's absence are any indication. "I feel like this season, because [Frankel’s] not there, the women have a place to express themselves and show more of their personality. And I think this is the best season yet. It’s like, Bethenny who? It’s the best season ever!" she said.

3. But the Housewives will also have deeper friendships.

de Lesseps isn't the only Housewife to take a swipe at Frankel. In a recent interview, fellow Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer also took a swipe at Frankel, saying that the cast was "walking on eggshells" around her. However, Singer also said that this season of the show will feature "deeper friendships" between not only the women of the show but all of their ancillary friends and hangers-on.

4. Tinsley Mortimer will open up about her contentious love life.

At this year's BravoCon, Tinsley Mortimer revealed that she's back "on" with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Kluth (and that news wasn't received well by the crowd). Expect the ups and downs of that relationship to be prominently featured during season 12.

5. What about Sonja Morgan?

Also at this year's BravoCon, it was revealed that even though fan-favorite Morgan was absent from the actual convention — leading to speculation that she wouldn't be returning for RHONY season 12 — the Sonja by Sonja Morgan creator will be back. This season, the focus will be on the success of her clothing label after her successful run at New York's Fashion Week.

6. De Lesseps​ fell off the wagon.

The good news is, de Lesseps completed her parole. The bad news is, she's imbibing again. This can only mean one thing: more messiness from the "Countess."

7. Old friends are gone.

Frankel isn't the only departure that RHONY fans will be bearing witness to this season. Another departure is that of Barbara Kavovit, who was formerly de Lesseps' longtime friend. She had a guest-starring role last season, but won't be returning this season due to her ending her longtime friendship with de Lesseps.

And in typical Real Housewives of New York fashion, Kavovit went out with a bang. "The narcissism of this woman, the self-importance and her blatant disregard for people that have helped her has got to stop,” she said. “Not only myself, but [our mutual friend] Anne and I’m sure Bethenny and even Mary, who does her makeup, we are disgusted with her. It’s just her total disregard for anyone else. I have no words for her anymore. … There is no good with Luann. I had a 14-year friendship with her that I will walk away from forever. She will never have me as a friend again.”

8. New friends have come into the picture.

But a new friend — and rumored new Housewife — will be coming into the picture this season: Elyse Slaine, who is said to have a "prominent role" on Season 12.

9. Is Jill Zarin going to make a surprise appearance?

Another revelation at this year's BravoCon, courtesy of de Lesseps, is that Jill Zarin — with whom de Lesseps kept in touch — will be returning to the show. However, she will not be added to the main cast — she just has a "guest starring" role this season.

10. "You guys are hot f**king messes."

As the teaser trailer — which you can see above — for the twelfth season of The Real Housewives of New York shows, the season can be summed up in one phrase courtesy of newcomer McSweeney: "you guys are hot f**king messes."

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere of RHONY tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET!

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.