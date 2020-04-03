How To Make A Cloth Face Mask For Coronavirus (COVID-19)

A DIY tutorial.

In the midst of this crazy coronavirus pandemic, I’ve been making masks and sharing the process over on Instagram. Lots of you want to make masks as well and this is by far the easiest way to convey the information to you. This is in no way complete and I will update it as I have the opportunity — but for now, consider this a starting point if you’ve seen what I’ve done (I have a highlight on IG called “Makin’ Masks“) for how to make a cloth face mask.

I’m not a tutorialist, but I’m more than happy to link to the people who have been helping me.

Button Counter Pleated Mask Tutorial

This is a rectangular pleated mask that can be made with ties or around-the-ear elastic. It is one size, and does not allow for a filter. They also have a lot of FAQs, updates, and disclaimers at the bottom that I wholeheartedly suggest you read.

Bane Mask (with a pocket for a filter) Video Tutorial

(Disclaimer: While it is not officially called the Bane mask, we have started calling it that to differentiate it from the pleated masks because, well, Bane.)

This is the Fu Mask pattern in a medium with ties and side pleats.

I use this tutorial with the Fu pattern linked below. I like that the Fu pattern comes with a way to measure your printed pattern and that it has more coverage (which allows for pleats to be put in at the jawline to make for an even better fit, the pleats are not in the pattern and I add them once the mask is completely done.) I have only used the size small and medium, I’m not sure whose face would fit in a large, but chances are unless you’re making masks for NBA players or Funko Pop figures you will not need the large. I prefer using ties on these as well because it makes them way more adjustable (although many hospitals are requesting around-the-ear elastic – please check first.))

Fu Mask PDF Pattern for Bane Mask

The pocket on this mask can hold a regular mask (helping it to last longer), or in a serious pinch, I’ve read that a piece of vacuum cleaner bag can be used.

The Deaconess Simple Pleated Mask Pattern

This site also has links to national organizations that have requested masks such as hospitals, caregiving facilities, and other places where you *really* shouldn’t be breathing on people.

I have also found a way to insert a piece of removable pipe cleaner in the nose-bridge of each style of mask – lessening the gap, providing a better fit, and cutting down on eyeglass fog. More on that later.

I’ve been placing an eyelet in the top layer of each mask that allows a pipe cleaner to be slid in (and removed for washing.)

If you’re having a hard time finding 1/4″ elastic, try thin headbands for around-the-ear masks (I found 12-packs at the dollar store) or 1/4″ bias tape sewed closed for tied masks (you can get two masks out of one pack of bias tape with 14″ length for each tie.)

