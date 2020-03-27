20 Best Stress Relief Products For Home Relaxation

Your self-care is priority.

It’s a really stressful time around the world right now. Everyone is worried about themselves or their loved ones getting sick, as well as the inevitable recession and loss of jobs and income.

It’s a vicious cycle because stress can lower our immune system and make us more susceptible to getting sick. And that’s the very thing we’re stressed about!

That’s why it’s important to take time to relax, recharge, and build stress relief into your daily routine.

Understanding how to relieve stress in our own way is necessary for our health, and also helpful if we need to be a caregiver to children and family, or to anyone else who needs us or becomes ill. But how can you practice self-care at a time like this?

Doing what you can to find stress relief tools and techniques that work for you is a priority. And luckily, there are all sorts of products that can make a big difference in various ways.

1. Brooklyn Bedding Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets literally feel like a hug! The deep touch pressure is very soothing and can help the anxiety-prone get a good night’s sleep. This one has a flippable and removable duvet cover: one side blankets you in cozy warmth and security; the other side provides an advanced cooling fabric.

2. Yogi Tea Honey Lavender Stress Relief

Now that the large majority of us are stuck at home, a nice relaxing cup of tea is a great way to release stress. This soothing blend includes lavender, chamomile and lemon balm — all herbs known to help relaxation.

3. Agent Nateur Holi(bath) Coconut Milk Bath

Made vegan coconut milk, this bath will help soothe, hydrate and nourish skin. The calendula powder in this milk bath also soothes irritated and dry skin, and the carotenoids nourish and moisturize. At the end of a long day, there's nothing more relaxing than a bath, especially one that is great for your skin.

4. Moon Batch Candles Nocturnal Garden Blend Soy Candle

This soy candle features hints of hibiscus, jasmine, ylang ylang and geranium. With a 50-hour burn time, unleash the calming properties while you sit back, relax, and unwind.

5. Mynt Shiatsu Cordless Pillow Massager with Heat

A lot of our stress sits in our neck. But this massager’s 4 wide nodes deliver an immersive shiatsu massage, targeting pressure points that relax, refresh, and soothe aches and pains.

6. Spongellé Floret Diffusers

The sense of scent is so powerful, and can help lift your mood and make you feel calmer. These Spongellé florets are hand sewn and made of a natural tapioca fiber. Each floret has a cotton wick to infuse the flower when placed in a diffuser oil, and there are plenty of choices to choose from depending on your smell of choice.

7. LATHER Clear Head Balancing Balm

This aromatherapy balm is made with menthol to deliver a cooling sensation, and essential oils of lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus and mandarin promote balance.

8. ASCENTION Spiritual Fragrance Flight

This fragrance flight is the ultimate starting point to set your mind right, and each fragrance comes with a mantra and breathing ritual. Help associate a fragrance with an experience to create an emotion, and add a powerful mantra each day.

9. Mellanni Silk Pillowcases

We all deserve a luxurious good night's sleep. And these silk pillowcases have so many health benefits. Sleeping on helps with retaining moisture, reducing chemical exposure, preventing your skin from creasing, and keeping your hair from getting dry.

10. Olive & Cocoa Serenity Spa Crate

Get the feeling of a spa right in your own home. This set includes herbal lavender tub sachets, hand crocheted washcloth, artisanal soap, lavender candle, and indulgent hand cream.

11. Tú By Spiritú Cooling Anti-Stress Essential Oil Roll-On

De-stress with soothing lavender, cooling peppermint and eucalyptus. All you have to do is roll it onto your skin for a calming effect. Apply it before bed, when you wake up in the morning, or when you need a small dose of relaxation.

12. Aimee Petkus Black Tourmaline Rectangle Hoop Earrings

Black tourmaline is a powerful stone that helps to bring stability to the wearer, along with positivity and good luck. It’s a protective stone that wards off stress. And now, you can feel protected and relaxed with this chunky black tourmaline crystal earrings that are handmade.

13. Therapy Dough

Most of us played with play dough as a child, and now you can do the same as an adult. This therapy dough is modeled after clay used by art therapists, but this dough is infused with essential oils. You have a choice of lavender, peppermint, or orange.

14. Orbits Eye Stones

Stress leads to bad sleep, and that leads to tired eyes. But these stone disks bring instant relief — all you have to do is chill them in your fridge, and then apply underneath your eyes. Ahhh.

15. Mindful Breathing Necklace

This pendant brings you one step closer to lower heart rate and relaxation. Just exhale through it and you're practicing a mini meditation. Your heart rate slows, toxins are released, and you return to the present moment.

16. Atom Stress Ball

Earth feel like a big ball of stress right now? That’s because it is. But these colorful atom-shaped balls are great to squeeze for stress relief. Or, you can use it for a DIY science project for a burst of foam fun.

17. Adult Coloring Book: Stress Relieving Patterns

Coloring has been said to relax the brain and help us relieve stress. And now that you have time to unwind and be creative, these stress relieving patterns are perfect and even include mandala coloring pages.

18. Acupressure Pain Relief Massage Pen

This pen is non-invasive, but is still great at helping with muscle pain and increasing circulation. The electric pulse it gives off stimulates the acupuncture meridians in your body. It's just like acupuncture, but without the needles.

19. Vive Acupressure Mat

What a great way to relieve stress. The therapeutic acupressure points on this product relax tense muscles, all while stimulating circulation and lymphatic flow to help with tension.

20. TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses

It's easy to get caught up on our phones reading the news and stress ourselves out. But these glasses block light from our devices, protecting our eyes and giving us better sleep, reducing eye strain, and minimizing headaches from blue light.

