How Loving God Helps You To Love Others, Spiritually

You have to learn to love yourself first.

Love is more than just a transaction between two people, it's a spiritual emotion that comes from above.

Love is pure and unscathed, it has no boundaries and will go on forever, similar to your spirit.

How can loving God help you to love people, spiritually?

God is your first love, and he has loved you since the day you were born.

If you are able to extend that same unconditional love to another.

Because you are able to get your own love cup filled from your higher power, love will flourish.

Have you ever loved anyone unconditionally? Has anyone? That's a silly question, of course.

God loves us all. He loved all of us unconditionally no matter our race, skin color and etc.



I think we all want to be loved unconditionally but we also need to learn how to give that love back in return.

Learning to love your partner since the day you met them, and continue to love them every day, is possible.

It can happen when you remember that you are also loved in the same way.

A lot of people feel like they deserve that kind of effort but aren't willing to give back that same effort.

Have faith in God, you know that he hears your prayers, even when things seem out of control or you're uncertain about your relationship.

God loves you no matter your race or gender. He loves who you are — even the good and the bad.

You have flaws and he loves those too. You need to love your partner inside and out, that's how you love your partner the way God loves you!

It's true because when you have faith, he can move a mountain.

When you accept this infinite gift of love, God expects you to not only love him but those around you, too.

It's one thing to share your faith, but you should share your love even more. Be kind to others — always.

Love speaks louder than any preaching could ever do.

Love is tricky. Love shouldn't be a word that you say without a meaning behind it.

If you could love your partner the way God has loved you, then you need to show that you do by actions.

When you take loving action, you're doing something right, you're loving unconditionally.

But what you need to do is love God so that by loving God you can love people.

You need to learn how to love and to be loved purely, first in order to be loved and to give love to someone else in return.

You need to be willing to give it back, no more holding back!

When you have faith in your partner and your love will flourish because they will also be loving God and learning to love you in the same way, too.

Learning to love someone unconditionally first starts with you learning to love yourself, and it bears repeating.

But it's also more than that, love heals. When you believe that you have an unlimited source of love, such as a God who has loved us unconditionally, it sets your mind to love well.

You will act the way that you think and feel about love, based on your experiences with the creator of the universe.

Learning to open your heart and be that support your partner will need is what's most important at the end of the day.

So, learn how to wear your heart on your sleeve.

Here are 5 Bible verses that show how loving God really does help you to love people, spiritually.

1. Love is pure.

"The aim of our charge is love that issues from a pure heart and a good conscience and a sincere faith." — Timothy 1:5

2. Love starts from the source of all love.

"We love because he first loved us." — John 4:19

3. Love is the greatest emotion.

"So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love." — Corinthians 13:13

4. Love is love.

"Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love." — John 4:8

5. Loving others is everyone's life purpose.

"My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you." — John 15:12

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.