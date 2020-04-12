20 First Dance Songs

So touching to dance to!

A wedding day is a big celebration of two families that become bonded into one. And a first dance during the reception by the newly married couple to their favorite song is what we all love to see.

Wedding songs are the best at setting the tone for a meaningful moment in time for both the bride and groom.

Most couples have trouble deciding which song is best for their first dance, and some couples give their guests a CD of all their favorite love songs as a gift, too.

We often prepare for the big day by buying wedding dresses, picking the perfect cake and finding the best venue to hold the event.

One of the most underrated aspects of planning a wedding is creating a music playlist that will be great for everyone to hear such as the children and older members of our family.

Weddings are a beautiful and wonderful joy to experience. Being surrounded by love and admiration for the people in your life is the most amazing feeling ever.

Weddings bring a sense of love, appreciation, and respect to everyone who is participating in the event whether it’s the bride and groom, the wedding party or the guests who attend.

As a culture, we believe that music is food for the soul because it helps create a space for people to connect together. Music is something that we all love, it creates the mood for any event that we attend.

The possibility of emotions that music brings to us is endless. Music is known to reduce stress, lessens anxiety, provides comfort and improves cognition.

The sacred event of a wedding is full of laughter, tears, and pure fun. With all of these emotions, we feel when it relates to the big wedding day the music should match our spirits.

From the moment we enter the venue, the bride and groom's big entrances, and the grand finale; the reception, we anticipate how each song will reflect how happy we feel during this monumental moment.

Here are 20 best wedding songs for your reception or first dance:

1. "HER" by Issac Carree

Song lyrics: “When you created her for me, Lord you know I have witnessed your glory.”

2. "Never Go A Day" by Jason Nelson

Song lyrics: “Oh Lord, Your grace and mercy has captured my heart.”

3. "I Promise" by CeCe Winans

Song lyrics: “And I knew this heart of mine, this time would fall in love.”

4. "Jesus & You" by Matthew West

Song lyrics: “Why you got a ring around your finger, Why he’s got scars on his hands.”

5. "God Gave Me You" by Dave Barnes

Song lyrics: “God gave me you for the ups and downs, God gave me you for the days of doubt.”

6. "Hundred More Years" by Francessa Battistelli

Song lyrics: “Diamond ring and twelve red roses, Everything she ever wanted, all those dreams.”

7. "Good & Loved" by Travis Green Featuring Steffany Gretzinger

Song lyrics: “Just look around and you’ll find me, I’m by your side, arms open wide.”

8. "Fighting For Me" by Riley Clemmons

Song lyrics: “This battle for my heart, You took on from the start.”

9. "Heaven" by Apollo LTD

Song lyrics: “I have been made whole, yet the world has torn me apart.”

10. "Love Song" by One Sonic Society Featuring Elle Limebear

Song lyrics: “You see my heart and you know that it’s true, I love you, I love you, yes I do.”

11. "Lead Me" by Sanctus Real

Song lyrics: “I look around and see my wonderful life, almost perfect from the outside.”

12. "Thank God I Got Her" by Johnny Diaz

Song lyrics: “She’s everything I didn’t know I needed, the perfect fit, the missing piece, I might not get her, but thank God I got her.”

13. "Only One and Only You" by Steven Curtis Chapman

Song lyrics: “You’re better than a Beethoven symphony and Mona Lisa wishes she could be a masterpiece like you.”

14. "You and I" by Christ August

Song lyrics: “It’s brighter when it’s you and I.”

15. "1,000 Miles" by Mark Schultz

Song lyrics: “Cause you’ve got my heart and you’ve got my soul, now you’ve got this promise too.”

16. "Perfectly" by Branan Murphy

Song lyrics: “A complicated mess of me, yeah, but you see me perfectly, when I don’t see myself.”

17. "Love, Love, Love" by Sidewalk Prophets

Song lyrics: “Love, love, love with all your heart.”

18. "Reckless Love" by I Am They

Song lyrics: “ You have been so, so kind to me. Oh, the overwhelming, never-ending, reckless love of God.”

19. "Here I am" by Tamela Mann

Song lyrics: “Change me, Oh God. Make me more like you.”

20. "I Found Love" by BeBe & CeCe Winans

Song lyrics: “When I found you, I found somebody who cares. When I found you, found my most intimate prayer.”

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers religion, love and relationship topics.