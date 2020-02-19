Who Is Amie Harwick's Ex-Boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse? Alleged Murderer Released On $2M Bond

Ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse has been charged with the death of therapist and author Amie Harwick.

Dr. Amie Harwick was a Los Angeles, California-based therapist. Born on May 20, 1981, she died under tragic circumstance on February 15, 2020 — allegedly by her ex-boyfriend. But who is Amie Harwick's ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse?

Harwick had not only studied at Pepperdine University and California Polytechnic University, but she had also attended classes at the Institute For Advanced Study Of Human Sexuality. She grew up in Pennsylvania before moving to California.

Below is more information on Pursehouse, Harwick, and the relationship between the two.

Who Is Amie Harwick's ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse?

Pursehouse has had multiple professions. He has worked as a photographer and as a software engineer and developer.

His most recent job position was as Lead Architect at Internet Architects, a Los Angeles area employer. He began working there in April 2013.

Harwick had taken out a restraining order against Pursehouse.

Following their breakup, Harwick had filed for a restraining order against Pursehouse with local authorities in both 2011 and 2012. This restraining order had expired approximately two weeks ago.

After running into Pursehouse recently, Harwick told authorities that she feared for her safety. According to a friend of Harwick's, Rudy Torres, Pursehouse was a “stalker” and simply didn't move on from his breakup from Harwick.

Charges have already been filed against Pursehouse.

Pursehouse was arrested on the afternoon of February 15th, the same day that the Los Angeles Police Department had responded to a call about Harwick's home at the 2000 block of Mound Street in Hollywood Hills. He was believed to be the “white man dressed in black” on the surveillance footage, and was logged as being 6'4" and weighing around 230 pounds.

Pursehouse has been charged with murder. He was arrested by an FBI and LAPD joint fugitive task force and was recently released from jail on a $2 million bond. It is not yet known whether Pursehouse has an attorney.

Reportedly the case will be presented to prosecuters on February 19th.

Harwick was engaged to comedian, actor and television host Drew Carey.

Harwick and Carey were together from 2017 until late 2018. The two had gotten engaged in early 2018.

Reportedly their breakup was "very amicable." Carey has since posted a tribute to Harwick on social media. In his first post about Harwick, he posted a photo of the two and commented: "I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did."

Carey has since posted about a Change.org petition with the hashtag "JusticeForAmie."

Harwick did a lot of work beyond building her successful therapy practice.

Prior to finding success as a therapist, Harwick had modeled for Playboy. She was also the author of the 2014 self-help book, The New Sex Bible For Women.

Per Harwick’s biography on IMDb: “Amie has worked with a variety of populations of clients in a variety of settings ranging from a private practice to community based mental health facilities. She has worked with a range of clients including, but not limited to, anxiety, depression, sexually exploited teenagers, juvenile sex offenders, children with trauma, court mandated adults, divorce, sexual identity issues, chronic pain, sex addiction, Bipolar disorder, displaced adolescents, and domestic violence.”

Per her biography on Amazon, she had also been active in the fitness world: “Prior to working as a therapist, Ms. Harwick was a Fitness Director for Bally Total Fitness in which she managed and created fitness programs."

Pursehouse can still be found on social media.

Accounts for Pursehouse on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube are still active. These accounts are, of course, full of comments from people aware of the murder charge against Pursehouse.

On the day of his arrest, he had posted the following to Twitter: "You can't get fit without that new gym clothing. But they won't give you that gear until you're fit. Soo ... Tough titties bucko."

Harwick's two accounts on Instagram are also presently still active.

Darren Paltrowitz is a New York-based writer, editor and author. He is also the host of the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.com.