Who Is The T-Rex On 'The Masked Singer'? Masked Singer Spoilers Ahead!

The T-Rex mask on 'The Masked Singer' is already getting fans' attention.

The Masked Singer spoilers ahead!

Another season of The Masked Singer Is here, and many of the costumes that have been Introduced are already fan favorites this time around. So far this season, we've seen a lot of unique masks, but one that truly stands out is the T-Rex.

So who is the T-Rex on The Masked Singer? This is everything we know so far, but there's still a lot of time for new clues to drop about T-Rex's hidden identity.

The T-Rex has one of the most unique costumes this season.

While a lot of the costumes on The Masked Singer this season don't necessarily give away much, that doesn't seem to be the case with the T-Rex mask. Not only is it a unique take on the dinosaur, but it's interesting what the T-Rex is wearing.

It seems to be a Renaissance, Shakespearean costume, complete with hat and boots (and tights, of course). This tells us that the celeb inside might be an actor more than a singer.

One fan guessed it could be Tom Hiddleston.

A fan on the Masked Singer subreddit put a photo of Hiddleston and the T-Rex side by side in one post, and yes, points were made. It would be awesome if Hiddleston really is inside the mask, but is he the kind of celebrity who would do a show like this one?

It doesn't seem like it, but maybe he'll surprise everyone. It would definitely be an unexpected plot twist to find out it's him in there.

One theory is that it's someone known for theater.

Another Reddit post had plenty of comments of fans who think that the outfit the T-Rex is wearing could represent a celebrity who is famous for theater.

Guesses include Neil Patrick Harris, or someone who's known for their performances on stage ... and knowing the kind of singing talent that comes with theater, it might be immediately obvious when T-Rex gets the chance to perform.

Fans on Instagram have a lot of thoughts about this mask.

On the Masked Singer's Instagram post revealing the T-Rex's costume, fans took a few guesses. One guessed Jeff Goldblum, because of the Jurassic Park connection, and another guessed Ben Stiller, because of Night at the Museum.

Either way, the reveal has the potential to be very interesting.

JoJo Siwa is a hugely popular guess.

After hearing the T-Rex perform Pink's "So What," it's hard to argue that she may actually be YouTuber JoJo Siwa. Her voice sounds a lot like Siwa's, and fans on Twitter seem to agree. It'll definitely be a shocker if they turn out to be anyone else!

Who is the T-Rex on The Masked Singer? Hopefully, we'll know soon.

It could be a bit of a wait, but knowing this show — and how impressive the T-Rex's costume is — it definitely seems like it'll be worth it.

Who else is ready for T-Rex to remove that mask?!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.