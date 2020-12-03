Everything To Know About Jonathan Singletary, Husband Of 'The Talk' Co-Host Elaine Welteroth

Elaine Welteroth was recently tapped as one of the new co-hosts of The Talk, along with Amanda Kloots, wife of the late Broadway star Nick Cordero.

Welteroth has been a big name in the industry for quite some time, and her husband, Jonathan Singletary, has been by her side through it all.

Welteroth and her engineer-turned-musician boo first met back when they were in church as young teenagers. And, though it took them a while to "get it together" — he was single, she wasn't, then she was single, and he wasn't — they're now married, and truly living in wedded bliss.

Who is Elaine Welteroth's husband, Jonathan Singletary?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Jonathan Singletary, including all the details about their Brookyln wedding.

Jonathan Singletary is a successful musician.

Sometimes known simply as "Sing," Jonathan Singletary is the lead singer of the group Harville, which played the AFROPUNK Brooklyn festival in 2018.

Born and raised in "The Bay" (namely, the San Francisco Bay area), Singletary released his debut album, Friday on my Mind, and he released his second album, 5AM in Brooklyn, in 2020.

They live in Brooklyn together.

Elaine Welteroth and Jonathan Singletary took up residence in a brownstone building in the Bedford-Stuyvesant district of Brooklyn, NY.

Welteroth has said that she'd like to buy something for them to share one day, but they have been "outbid" in the past.

She also said that she's living her "Black Carrie Bradshaw" dream.

Elaine Welteroth and Jonathan Singletary met when they were children.

When you know, you know!

In her memoir More Than Enough: Claiming Space For Who You Are (No Matter What They Say), Welteroth reveals that like Singletary, she grew up in "The Bay" — specifically, the San Francisco Bay area.

When she was "twelve or thirteen," she met Singletary for the first time. They were running in each other's circles for a while — their mothers were in the same choir, and they went to the same church — but didn't start dating until they met up later in life.

Welteroth said that there were a few "starts and stops" in their relationship.

Initially, when they reconnected, she looked at him as "a guy from church."

And Singletary was also "in a situation," meaning he wasn't sure how he was going to proceed in a different relationship that he was already in when he reconnected with Welteroth.

However, about a month and a half after they reconnected, they went on a sushi date (Singletary had broken up with his girlfriend), and afterwards, they kissed. The rest, as they say, is history.

He initially wanted to be in the pharmaceutical industry.

"I was in grad school in a PhD program but I was looking to get into the pharmaceutical industry. That was my plan at the time: get my PhD, and then I’ll go and be a consultant at McKinsey, and then do some pharmaceutical consulting. Three or four years later, I realized, 'I don’t want to do this anymore.'

I was really bored by science at that depth, was passionate about music and didn’t want to be in a lab, so I went to a startup. The startup was acquired by Google, and then I was at Google for a year and a half," he said, adding that his "end game" was to eventually end up in the music industry. He had no idea that he would end up being a musician, himself.

Welteroth and Singletary went to the Oscars together.

And, you guys, they are TOTALLY COUPLE #GOALS. Check out their gorgeous looks below.

Welteroth is a woman of many talents, and is known for shattering glass ceilings.

She's actually only the second black woman in history to hold the title of editor-in-chief at Teen Vogue.

She was also the second-youngest editor in Condé Nast (the parent company of Teen Vogue) history. And, when she was the beauty director of Teen Vogue, she was the first black woman in history to hold the title.

So, she's quite the groundbreaker — and we should all put more than a little respect on her name.

She even provided backup vocals for a song of Jonathan's

That's right! The song is called "Don't Fight Alone."

They make beautiful music together, and that's obviously on every level.

No doubt about it: Jonathan Singletary and Elaine Welteroth make a gorgeous couple.

Jonathan Singleton and Elaine Welteroth got married on May 10, 2020.

It's difficult to have a wedding in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, but Elaine and Jonathan pulled it off!

The pair got married on their stoop in Brooklyn, New York, and threw a virtual block party afterward to celebrate with family and friends.

“Additionally, a small group of local loved ones came in person for the ceremony, which observed all of Governor Cuomo’s social distancing guidelines,” Elaine said.

“Including maintaining six feet of distance—I even created a social distancing standing chart and wrote guests’ names on the sidewalk in chalk to ensure everyone kept their distance,” she added.

And just because they had to adapt their original wedding plans, doesn't mean that it wasn't everything the couple dreamed of.

“As soon as the music started, neighbors poured out onto the streets, onto their roofs, and some watched from their windows with homemade signs or pots and pans to celebrate with us,” she recalled.

Sounds like their big day was as magical as could be!

