Who Is Juice Wrld's Girlfriend? Ally Lotti Featured In New Single 'Tell Me U Luv Me'

She was heavily involved with the deceased rapper.

Who is Juice Wrld's girlfriend, Ally Lotti?

That's been the question on everyone's mind since the death of Juice Wrld at age 21 from an accidental overdose on December 8, 2019.

How is she doing? Will she be alright? Has she made a statement? What's next for her? Ally Lotti was Juice Wrld's girlfriend at the time of his passing, and it goes without saying she's taking his death extremely hard.

What's more, she was actually a good influence on him — it's because of her influence that Juice Wrld made a commitment to get help for his raging addiction. It's because of her that Juice Wrld promised to get clean in the first place.

And even though it was a promise that proved, ultimately, impossible to keep, it's one that shows he had the best of intentions for her and their future together.

A newly released posthumous single called "Tell Me U Luv Me" (his second single released after his passing) just dropped. And Lotti is featured in it.

Let's look at what else we know about Ally Lotti, Juice Wrld's girlfriend.

Who is Juice Wrld's girlfriend? They were Instagram official for a while.

In today's day and age, people judge a relationship based on when one or more of the partners in the equation become "Instagram official." Lotti went "Instagram official" with him all the way back in November 2018.

The self-proclaimed influencer, who now has more than one million followers, went "Instagram official" with him by posting a video of the two of them together.

Were they living together?

Rappers and groupies go hand-in-hand, but Juice Wrld wasn't an ordinary rapper. In fact, in an interview from July 2018, he said that he was "living with his girlfriend" (whom he identified as "Alexia" in the article). He also said "his homies" couldn't understand why he'd had a girlfriend, because so many of them were taking advantage of the new influx of groupies.

However, while people initially thought that the "Alexia" in question was Ally Lotti — and, in fact, was incorrectly identified as Lotti — Juice Wrld was actually referring to another woman, who goes by the name of Starfire, and whose real name is "Alexia."

Prior to Lotti, Juice Wrld was in a public and serious relationship with the musician Starfire.

Lotti wasn't always Juice Wrld's girlfriend. Prior to her, he was in a very public and very serious relationship with a musician known as Starfire. He even wrote a song called, "Love You Always (Starfire)" just for her.

Unfortunately, they broke up, and Starfire spoke out about their relationship and subsequent breakup. When she did, Lotti responded by calling her a "silly girl." (For his part, Juice Wrld claimed that Starfire "treated [him] like s***.")

Starfire commented on Juice Wrld's death, tweeting that she was "not okay."

"Stop asking if I'm okay. I'm obviously not [expletive] okay," Starfire wrote in a tweet after Juice Wrld's passing was announced. Even though they are exes, that doesn't mean she's not allowed to grieve.

Lotti may just be taking time for herself.

The loss of a loved one is difficult on anybody, but it's always difficult on "the love of your life." Such is the case with Lotti.

As one popular YouTuber put it in a now-deleted video, she's obviously in intense pain, and she deserves to take all the time in the world she needs for herself to grieve this loss.

Starfire, Juice Wrld's ex, made explosive allegations about him.

Just one day after she went public with her "tribute post" to her ex-boyfriend, Starfire (real name: Alexia Smith) gave an exclusive interview in which she made some explosive allegations about the deceased rapper.

According to her, Juice Wrld's addiction was far worse than even his fans realized. He would frequently drop Percocet (sometimes up to three a day) and mix them with "lean" (a codeine syrup-based drink that's mixed with a soft drink [i.e., Sprite] and hard candy [usually a Jolly Rancher], and is popular in the hip hop world).

Most disturbingly, Starfire accused Juice Wrld of physical abuse.

A week after his passing, Lotti paid tribute to Juice Wrld.

On December 15, 2019, Lotti made an appearance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles and took the stage, where she shared a heartbreaking message about Juice Wrld.

“I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this earth. He literally loved every single one of you guys. There is not a time when he had shown me any different love then he felt for you. He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative, any negative thing in your life, he would tell you every time he saw you and change that to a positive situation,” she told the crowd.

Lotti addressed the rapper by his real name — Jarad Higgins — in her heartfelt speech.

The rapper's second posthumous single was just released.

The video for the late rapper's song has hit YouTube. In "Tell Me U Luv Me," Juice Wrld teamed up with Trippie Redd on the vocals, while the music video features footage of the late rapper and Lotti.

In various parts of the video, Lotti is seen lipsyncing to Juice Wrld's lyrics.

The song is the second one that's been released after the rapper's death. The first, "Righteous," was released last month and debuted on Rolling Stone's Top 100 songs at number three.

Lotti has been a driving force behind the release of her late boyfriend's album.

She's made sure to keep fans updated about it and earlier this month. She took to Instagram live, saying, "I need exactly what Jarad wanted to come out right now. Remember, we were talking about The Outsiders, all that stuff. That actual album... no one is ready for it. I'm not ready for it. And I promise you, you are not ready for it."

Juice WRLD's fiancé (Ally) confirms album title "Outsiders" pic.twitter.com/yenXBnbaHh — Bobbalam (@bobbalam2) May 4, 2020

She's also been sharing some more personal videos on her live, where she shares memories of Juice Wrld.

In one, she says, "I know J's with me. I'm so thankful. I know he's always with me, but when he shows me signs it really just gives me the motivation. I'm so blessed and thankful for that right now. So blessed."

She continues, "I just want our memories, I want our story. I just want our music and the music that he made for me. That he wants you guys to hear. And that's what I'm putting myself into. Not for anything else. I get nothing out of this, just so you guys know, and I don't want anything out of this... Literally that's it."

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in December 2019 and was updated with the latest information.