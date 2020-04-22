19 Best Polaroid & Instant Cameras 2020 For All Budgets

Please don't "shake it."

These are the days where our phones can do anything for us with the exception of walking the dog. We also rely on our phones to take photos. Smartphone cameras can take digital photos, sure, but they can't give us a photo that instantly prints and develops right in front of our eyes.

Instant cameras, like the Polaroid cameras we had when we were kids, have made a big comeback in recent years. Even though the original Polaroid camera has been gone for a few years now, there are lots of reasons to try the latest generation of instant cameras.

But what's the best instant camera out now? Depending on who you ask, the answer differs. That's why we've put together this handy guide to finding the perfect instant camera for you.

1. Polaroid Snap Digital Instant Camera

The Polaroid Snap instant digital camera captures all the fun and spontaneity of the legacy Polaroid instant camera in an easy, compact package. Simply point and click to print vibrant, high-quality photos that you can share, no computer connections needed

(Target, $89.99)

2. Lomography Lomo'Instant Automat

Get perfectly lit shots anytime, anywhere. Small yet mighty, the Automat does it all for you. It's the only instant camera that combines these automatic settings with a ton of creative features.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Lomography Lomo'Instant Square

The Lomo’Instant Square is a little creative explosion. Every Lomo’Instant Square camera comes jam-packed with a hoard of artistic possibilities that you won't find on any other instant camera out there.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Mint InstantFlex TL70 2.0

Updated with a brighter, clearer viewfinder, along with an enhanced exposure control-set, the InstantFlex TL70 2.0 is the second iteration of the TL70 from MiNT. Featuring a completely manual set of exposure controls, along with a 61mm f/5.6 triplet lens, this camera affords a broad range of creative control during shooting, including timed shutter speeds from 1 to 1/500 sec, bulb shooting for up to 10 seconds, and a choice of aperture settings from f/5.6 to f/22.

(BH Photo Video, $389)

5. Polaroid Originals OneStep+

Original Polaroid Format is easy to use, has 60-day battery life, powerful flash, and self-timer mode. Bluetooth-connected app has full manual control, double exposure, light painting, and noise trigger. Standard and portrait lenses allow you to switch between two different lenses.

(Target, $139.99)

6. Polaroid PIC-300 Instant Film Camera

Four scene settings help capture the perfect shot in any light. This camera works with Polaroid 300 Instant Film and is compatible with PIF 300 Instant Film.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic Instant Film Camera

Automatically detects the brightness of the surroundings and adjusts the amount of flash and shutter speed to optimize photo quality. Double exposure mode 2 images are produced on 1 film sheet by pressing the shutter twice. Shutter release programmed electronic shutter release.

(Walmart, $124.95)

8. Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 Instant Film Camera

New, sleek streamlined design has selfie mode with built-in selfie mirror. Improved picture quality, especially in dark scenes.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. Leica Sofort Instant Film Camera

Simple and fun to use while allowing visual creativity. Compact body with menu navigations and icons designed by Leica Camera.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. Polaroid OneStep 2

You'll have tons of fun using this classic Polaroid instant camera — and because it develops film instantly, you can have your pictures in hand within minutes after taking them. The camera works with standard Polaroid 600 films.

(Target, $99.99)

11. Fujifilm Instax 300 Photo Instant Camera

The Fujifilm INSTAX Wide 300 Digital camera is a wide angle instant camera that uses large format INSTAX instant films. The new Instax Wide 300 has a built-in electronic flash which automatically adjusts the light intensity depending on the distance to the subject. It also gives you features like fill flash which compensates the light when shooting the subject in a back-lit composition.

(Walmart, $155.95)

12. Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 Instant Film Camera

Auto exposure control, the high performance flash automatically calculates surrounding brightness and adjusts shutter speed.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera

The 10-megapixel, point-and-shoot Printomatic Camera offers a combination of a powerful 10MP sensor with a wide angle f/2 lens that instantly and automatically prints high quality color or black and white photos directly from the camera body. Just point and shoot, making it the ideal all-in-one solution for capturing and sharing vibrant prints instantaneously wherever you are.

(Target, $59.99)

14. Fujifilm Instax Mini 26 + Rainbow Film Bundle

Selfie mirror is perfect for framing your photos. Two shutter buttons allow comfortable and convenient vertical and horizontal shooting.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay

Capture and instantly print photos from the camera, or directly print from your smartphone/tablet using Bluetooth. Choose from a variety of frames and filters for more printing fun.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Portable Photo Printer & Instant Camera Bundle

Includes one 8GB micro SD card with adapter, and 20 sheets of 2x3-inch HP Zink photo paper for all your snapshots or smudge-proof sticker prints.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

17. Fuji Instax Mini 9 Instant Film Camera

Capture the moment with this compact wonder and then watch as it dispenses a self-developing photo that's ready for sharing in seconds. There's even a built-in selfie mirror and an attachable close-up lens for detailed close-up shots of you and your besties. Call it Instax gratification.

(Best Buy, $59.99)

18. Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10 Hybrid Instant Camera

Prints on new larger square Instax film. Hybrid design lets you preview and edit your image before you print.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

19. Canon IVY CLIQ Instant Camera

The IVY CLIQ instant camera printer is an ultra-compact accessory that slips right into your pocket or bag. Take it with you to summer camp, concerts, festivals or parties, or set up your own photo booth for instant, printable fun.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.