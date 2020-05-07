21 Best Creams That Help Get Rid Of Scars

Let the past fade away.

Scars can happen in so many ways, from elective surgeries to C-sections to emergency situations. And while they are a sign you survived, they cause complicated feelings.

Scars can make people feel self-conscious and embarrassed, leaving them wondering how to get rid of scars once and for all.

But with the best scar cream for your skin and with the right formula, you can finally have your skin return to normal, regaining your confidence.

Still, keep in mind that all scars are unique, and what works for some may not work for others. Nothing is an instant fix, but it's always worth a try with scar cream.

1. Elina Organics Scar Relief Formula

This sulfur-based formula helps to diminish the appearance of scars by stimulating microcirculation around the damaged area. It's enriched with skin warming botanicals like cinnamon and clove. Just apply on top of scars twice a day for best results.

(Elina Organics Skincare, $35)

2. Cicatricure Scar Gel

This gel formula can be used on your face and body, helping to reduce the appearance of existing scars, no matter the cause. It also improves the texture of skin for a fresh, radiant appearance.

(Target, $14.99)

3. Earth Mama Organics Skin & Scar Balm

Earth Mama’s Organic Skin & Scar Balm for C-Section scars and stretch marks has organic herbal ingredients traditionally used to help reduce the appearance of both. It's also made with organic herbs and oils.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Alikay Naturals Majestic Beauty Stretch Mark & Scar Remover

This highly specialized blend of natural and organic ingredients reduces the appearance of stretch marks, scars and blemishes after just 1-2 applications. Ingredients include essential oils and butters, Vitamin E, Rosehip Oil and Helichrysum Oil that remove skin imperfections while providing nourishment.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. Vitabrid C12 SPOT Powder

This treatment delivers stabilized and active Vitamin C to treat dark spots, with visible results in two weeks. It also contains Niacinamide, which brightens skin and improves the appearance of acne scars.

(Vitabrid, $32.71)

6. Skin Actives Scar Vanishing Gel

This gel helps fade away the appearance of scars by promoting elasticity, moisture, and smoothing skin texture. It's advised to use for 6 weeks consistently for best results.

(Skin Actives, $18.99)

7. Skinuva Next Generation Scar Cream

Skinuva Scar is a clinically tested cream that uses highly selective growth factors within a silicone cream matrix to improve the appearance of scars. It improves the appearance of scars nearly two times better when compared to silicone cream.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Orá Rx Skincare HA Calming Balm

This moisturizer was formulated to soothe and protect sensitive skin. Hyaluronic Acid, Avocado Oil and Shea Butter nourish, hydrate and protect skin, while peptides reduce redness and minimize inflammation. Calming botanicals like Cucumber Extract and Allantoin add additional skin-soothing benefits.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. Mederma Advanced Scar Gel

This gel improves the overall appearance, color, and texture of scars. It works for many types of scars, including acne scars, surgery scars, and scars from burns, cuts, and other injuries.

(Walmart, $13.95)

10. Salameh Scar & Bruise Advanced Formula Cream

Rich in silicone, arnica oil and green tea extract, this cream accelerates cellular repair to reduce the appearance of scars. Other ingredients include shea butter, coconut oil and squalane, which heal wounds and restore elasticity.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. Aroamas Advanced Medical Silicone Scar Gel

Ingredients include silicone, a pharmacist recommended scar therapy ingredient that treats surgical scars. The scar gel formula works to penetrate deeply into the skin and restore its appearance.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

12. Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil

This skincare oil uses a combination of plant extracts and vitamins suspended in an oil base, and is formulated with Vitamins A and E, calendula, lavender, rosemary, and chamomile oils. It's light and non-greasy, and works to treat scars.

(Ulta, $12.99+)

13. ScarAway Scar Treatment Gel

This scar treatment flattens and softens raised scars, reduces redness, and fades discoloration. It features patented, transparent, self-drying silicone gel technology.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

14. Kelo-cote Advanced Formula Scar Gel

Kelo-cote scar gel is intended for the management of old and new scars, including those resulting from surgery, trauma, wounds and burns.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. BioCorneum Scar Treatment Silicone Scar Gel

This FDA-cleared topical silicone scar treatment has SPF, and softens and flattens raised scars. It reduces redness and discoloration and relieves associated itch and discomfort.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Skin Therapy Oil

This moisturizing body oil has Rosehip fragrance, which improves the appearance of scars, stretch marks, damaged skin, uneven skin tone, aging skin, fine lines and wrinkles. Let's just say it's an all-in-one formula!

(Target, $9.99)

17. Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Eventone Fade Cream

This advanced blend of Tone Enhancing Complex fades discoloration, dark spots and age spots caused by sun damage, aging skin or scarring. It does all this while moisturizing and replenishing.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

18. Derma E Scar Gel

Botanical extracts in this gel help to soften, smooth, and diminish scars, especially those that are lumpy, bumpy or discolored. Ingredients include Allicin, Allantoin, and Panthenol (Pro-Vitamin B5).

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

19. Wild Thera Scar Fade Balm

Ingredients like calendula, chamomile, lavender, shea butter, and tamanu oil minimize scarring on the skin. Plus, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and beeswax deliver targeted benefits, and leaves skin smooth.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

20. Genetix Cellular Recovery Serum

Ingredients like rosehip, magnesium and CoQ10 penetrate the tough outer layer of your sebum and initiate your skin’s repair process. The result? A vibrant, smoother skin texture.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

21. Scarless MD Advanced Silicone Scar Removal Treatment

This treatment increases hydration of skin and allows skin to "breathe." It contains silicone gel, antioxidants and Vitamin E, minimizing scars, particularly those as a result of surgery.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.​

