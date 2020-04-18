15 Best Space Heaters 2020 For All Budgets

Stay warm out there, friends.

Keeping warm during the chilly months can be downright impossible at times. Maybe it's that you have no control over your heat (dang landlords!), or that your home is drafty, or you've got one room that just won't get warm enough.

Whatever the case may be, these space heaters are portable, affordable, and will prove themselves a blessing. Plus, the best space heaters on the market may even help with your electricity bill.

1. Lasko Ceramic Pedestal Tower Indoor Heater Black

This sleek indoor heater measures in at 30 x 12 inches, which means it won't take up much space in your home. It features a digital display and comes fully assembled.

(Target, $59.99)

2. Crane Fireplace Heater

Don’t just heat your room — add a little ambiance with Crane’s Fireplace Heater. It features three settings (glow, 750w, 1500w) and realistic embers that can glow with or without heat (should you desire).

(Macy's, $105.99)

3. Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater, and Fan

Leave it to Dyson to manufacture one of the most highly reviewed heaters on the market. The price tag may make you gasp, but it’s really not so bad when you consider that this machine cools, heats, and purifies your air.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Mill White Indoor Heater

It doesn’t look anything like a heater, but we assure you it is. This futuristic, compact design by Mill boasts 1500w PTC, and it produces less dust than normal fan heaters thanks to a lower surface temperature.

(Target, $69.99)

5. Dr. Infrared Portable Space Heater

We have to include this portable heater on our list because of its impressive review history on Amazon: over 4,000 reviews and a 4/5 star rating! The thermostat ranges from 50 to 86, it's quiet, and features an automatic shut-off timer.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. Westin Furniture Freestanding Patio Heater

If you still want to spend time on the patio during the chilly season, you can do so without freezing with the help of a freestanding patio heater. This one has an easy push-button ignition that doesn't require batteries or outside power.

(Macy's, $812)

7. Ontel Handy Heater

It may be small, but Ontel’s Handy Heater is mighty. It plugs directly into your electrical socket and heats 249 square feet. Its small size makes it great for travel, too.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Lasko 6435 Heater, Designer Series Oscillating Ceramic

This interesting design will quickly take your room from cold to warm, and the design makes for a more chic presentation as well. It features both high and low settings, electronic touch-control, and oscillation.

(Macy's, $99.99)

9. Amazon Wall Mounted Electric Heater

If you’ve got kids running around the house (or if you simply need to save floor space), this wall-mounted heater is the way to go. It can heat a 150-square foot space, making it ideal for bathrooms, closets, and small bedrooms.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. Heat Storm Phoenix Floor to Wall Infrared Space Heater

You'll love the sleek design, LED display, convenient size, efficiency, and price tag of this Heat Storm space heater. It's ideal for small rooms, and you can also hang it on the wall if you prefer.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. Stadler Form Anna Ceramic Heater

This ceramic heater won the Housewares Design Award, and for good reason. It features two super quiet speed levels, safety features, and can efficiently heat up 270 square feet.

(Target, $99.99)

12. Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater

Keep it chic and discreet with Honeywell's UberHeat Ceramic Heater. It’s meant for tabletop use, making it great for your office at work, the kitchen, travel, and so on.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. Air Choice Electric Space Heater

Air Choice’s flame-effect also offers a bit of ambiance. In addition, it’s low-noise, features two heat settings, and oscillates.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

14. Versonel Electric Wall Mount Infrared Indoor/Outdoor Heater

If you need more flexibility in heater, this indoor/outdoor mounted design by Versonal is the way to go. It operates on electricity, and is especially ideal for garages and patios, though you can use it inside as well.

(Electric Heat Source, $199.99)

15. Dr. Infrared Garage Workshop Portable Space Heater

It's a given that your garage or workshop isn't heated, but that shouldn't stop you from assuming your regular activities. This large portable heater efficiently heats a space up to 600 square feet. Note that it requires a 208-240 volt outlet (three prongs).

(Target, $154.99)

