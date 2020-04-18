19 Best Messenger Bags For Men Of 2020 — At All Price Points

Get the best bag for your style.

Once upon a time, a man was expected to carry a briefcase. But as times and needs changed, men started to look to messenger bags. If a man has a commute and needs to carry around files, notebooks, or laptops, this is a great way to keep everything organized and safe without feeling sloppy.

Wearing the bag over one shoulder with a strap that goes across the chest helps to even out the weight of its contents.

Knowing you're getting one of the best messenger bags for men, you won’t be afraid to invest in a good one. It’s holding valuable cargo, after all.

1. STM Goods Myth Laptop Brief

Some things have to be seen to be believed, like a brief that puts to rest the idea that only a backpack can effectively provide safe storage and a comfortable carry for your digital gear. Infused with innovations and chock-full of conveniences, this brief will have your everlasting appreciation.

2. NYC Subway Map Messenger Bag

A subway map is printed on the flap as well as a one-color map printed lining. There's even a hidden pocket for your MetroCard or ID.

3. Herschel Supply Co. Grade Messenger Bag

The Grade messenger is a modern rendition of a timeless commuter style, featuring ample storage options and a clip-fastened crossbody strap.

4. Frye Logan Messenger Bag

Richly textured leather comprises a sturdy messenger bag furnished with multiple pouches for effortless organization.

5. Crossbody Laptop Bag

The Crossbody Laptop Bag is designed to hold up to a 13” laptop, and is made of highly abrasion-resistant and lightweight material. This slim crossbody bag has an adjustable shoulder strap, a haul handle, lockable zippers on the main compartment, and an open rear pocket for quick access to items.

6. Ted Baker London Tabec Faux Leather Messenger Bag

Smart faux leather and colored webbing trim define a versatile messenger bag with a bold contrast lining.

7. Timbuk2 Flight Classic Messenger Bag

Lightweight, water-resistant tech fabric defines a compact messenger bag designed for modern convenience.

8. Boconi 'Becker' Leather Messenger Bag

Supple leather construction enriches a compact messenger bag featuring an array of interior pockets to keep you organized on the go.

9. Samsonite Columbian Leather Case

An organizer under front flap holds your business essentials, with removable, adjustable padded shoulder strap.

11. Estarer Laptop Messenger Bag

This messenger bag is made of water-resistant canvas. A large main compartment with zip closure could fit a 3-inch binder with a separate laptop compartment.

12. Goodfellow & Co Men's Strap Rich Black Messenger Bag

This messenger bag is made from a durable and lightweight material to keep it lasting through everyday use. The bag has compartments that an include exterior zip pocket, front pocket for ease of access, interior padded laptop compartment and accessory pocket to safely carry smaller items.

13. Solo Pilot Slim Messenger Bag

This briefcase has a padded laptop compartment that fits any laptop with extra space for magazines, passports and boarding passes. Carry it with the padded top handles or slide the back strap over your suitcase handle for hands-free carrying.

14. Perry Ellis Laptop/Tablet Business Briefcase

With 3 main compartments and 3 other smaller pockets, you'll be as organized as ever. Put a laptop, files, a tablet or all three in one bag. It's like you're a walking file cabinet, without the bulk.

15. Coach Men's Crossbody Messenger Bag

Pebble leather with inside cell phone and multifunction pockets and zip closure, fabric lining, and outside zip and snap pockets.

16. Victorinox 13" Laptop Brief

The Laptop Brief’s smart innovations include a tablet pocket, foldable accessory pouch with multiple pockets, storage slots and accessory loops and removable, adjustable padded shoulder straps. It has leather-look haul handles, lockable zippers on the main compartment and a second zippered compartment that hosts a key fob.

17. Victorinox Altmont Professional Tablet Sling

Fusing alpine rucksack construction with directional materials and unique standout details inspired by the original Swiss Army Knife, Altmont is for the active and intrepid. Not only does it house your tech smartly and securely, it also integrates a handy multitool.

18. XINCADA Men's Messenger Bag

This messenger bag is made of high-density canvas, durable enough and comfortable to touch, and decorated with high-quality PU leather and hardware. This bag is large enough for iPad, cell phone, wallet, and keys.

19. Lacoste Flap Crossover Bag

Plenty of pockets means you'll never have to fumble for a pen, paper, or your phone again. Snap closure with 3 slip, 1 zip, 1 exterior pocket.

20. TUMI Voyageur Joanne Laptop Briefcase

This bag includes a double-zip entry to main laptop compartment, front pocket with magnetic snap, quick-access phone pocket with magnetic snap, leather-trimmed handle, and adjustable and removable shoulder strap.

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.

