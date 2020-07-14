Who Is Jodi Pais Montgomery? New Details On Britney Spears' Conservator And Her Ongoing Legal Drama

Is a conservatorship the right thing for Britney?

Jodi Montgomery was appointed as Britney Spears’ new temporary conservator on September 9, 2019 under the request of her father, Jamie Spears, who was previously serving as his daughter’s manager.

Her father had temporarily stepped down as his daughter’s conservator, due to health reasons. He was also being investigated for alleged violence against his grandson Sean Preston, 13.

In the midst of Spears facing her own mental health issues, Montgomery had also filed for divorce from her husband and business partner, Jack, in June 2019. The two are partners at the firm Pais Montgomery Fiduciary based in Pasadena, California, where she works as the principal.

However, with the #FreeBritney movement on social media, fans have been wanting Spears to no longer be under her conservatorship.

Who is Jodi Pais Montgomery, Britney Spears's conservator?

Jodi Montgomery and ex-husband, Jack, managed the Pais Montgomery Fiduciary firm together based in Pasadena.

Although the couple is in the process of separating, their company’s website still lists both of them as the principals of the firm. It is unclear if the two will continue to remain business partners or if they will conduct business separately.

Montgomery's conservatorship of Spears comes with many duties.

“The Temporary Conservator shall have the power to restrict and limit visitors by any means, provided that the Temporary Conservator shall not prevent the Conservatee from meeting with her court-appointed attorney, Mr. Ingham, except to approve the location for any meetings or visits in advance of any such meetings or visits, and to arrange for appropriate security, in order to protect the Conservatee,” Judge Brenda Penny stated in the court order.

Spears' dad, Jamie, resigned from his decade-long position as conservator after suffering health problems.

Jamie Spears reportedly chose to step down from the position temporarily due to health issues; however, he has also been in the midst of making headlines due to accusations of abusing Britney’s son, Sean Preston, by ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

Federline was even granted a temporary restraining order, and Spears can't see either of Britney's sons for three years.

Montgomery’s position goes until August 22, 2020.

Although Montgomery’s temporary position was only supposed to last until January 31, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the judge decided to move the hearing and extend the conservatorship.

Montgomery has already been taking care of aspects of Britney Spears’ affairs for more than a year as her care manager.

Her firm’s website explains, “We most often serve as trustees, probate estate administrators and conservators of the estate and person. Acting in these positions, the responsibilities we undertake are tremendous because of the considerable trust that others place in us to manage and optimize their financial assets, protect their health, safety, and quality of life.”

It remains unclear if Spears is a client of the firm, or if Montgomery is overseeing the case outside of the business with her estranged husband.

Due to the circumstances of Montgomery’s divorce and only her name being mentioned as Spears' conservator, it is unclear if the Pais Montgomery Fiduciary firm has any involvement, or if this is solely at the hands of Montgomery’s individual practice.

Fans don't want Spears to be under a conservatorship anymore.

The #FreeBritney hashtag on Twitter has been gaining a lot of traction as fans are fighting for Spears to have control over her own life and her finances. The singer's net worth is estimated to be at $59 million.

But Spears' recent behavior on social media has caused fans to wonder if the singer is okay, and some seem to think that under the grounds of the conservatorship, she is being manipulated and controlled. There's even been a petition started to get Spears a right to her own lawyer.

However, Spears recently posted a message addressing the speculation surrounding her recent Instagram posts.

The caption reads, "I get how some people might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is Me being happy, This is Me being authentic and as real as it gets !!!!! I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others ….. that’s the key to happiness.”

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in September 2019 and was updated with the latest information.

