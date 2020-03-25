Is Princess Eugenie Pregnant? The Instagram Post That Has People Talking — Plus Fergie's Response

Rumors about Sarah Ferguson's daughter are swirling again.

Usually, the rumors surrounding the British Royal Family as of late involve Prince Harry of Windsor and his wife, Duchess Meghan of Sussex. Today, however, the rumors are swirling about Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and the speculation that she may be expecting a baby in 2020. Is Princess Eugenie pregnant?

Let's look at what we know about this latest rumor.

Princess Eugenie got married in 2018.

Princess Eugenie — the daughter of Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, and her ex-husband Prince Andrew — got married in October 2018 last year to a "commoner" named Jack Brooksbank. They were married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, and told the outlet that they were looking to start a family "very soon." Perhaps this is where the pregnancy rumors first originated.

Sarah Ferguson addressed the issue directly.

Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie's mother, addressed the issue of her daughter's possible pregnancy directly. "No, she's not pregnant," Fergie said. "What else? I'm just going through what the journalists are saying and they're all here, so I just thought I'd fill it in."

Sarah Ferguson also joked about living with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew of York.

One thing that can be said about Sarah Ferguson: she always had an amazing sense of humor. And even as reporters ask intrusive questions, she knew enough to make a crack about living with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew of York, from whom she's been divorced for many years.

"Yes, I do live at the castle with my royal Prince, and yes, he's the best looking prince of the whole darn lot," said Sarah, who also joked that she was doing all of this "for the benefit of the journalists" that were all at the party.

In 2019, Princess Eugenie made a post on Instagram that got "royal watchers" talking.

Princess Eugenie made a post last year on Instagram that led people to believe that she may be expecting a child. (Unlike other members of the Royal Family, who have to maintain certain protocol if they even are allowed to have social media, Princess Eugenie is one of the few members of the Royal Family that can have a private Instagram account.)

"#tbt to exactly this day last year — Jack and I announced our engagement. What a year it’s been since then and how exciting for 2019," she wrote. And with that, royal fans everywhere believed Eugenie was expecting. In fact, the post resulted in bookies odds spiking in favor of Eugenie and Jack welcoming a baby in 2019 — which didn't happen, of course.

She was also touching her stomach at a 2019 event.

Another thing that got "royal watchers" talking was the fact that Princess Eugenie was allegedly "touching her stomach" a lot at an event in England.

"The Eugenie-is-pregnant rumors popped up on Twitter in June among British royal fans and correspondents during Royal Ascot week, when Eugenie arrived for the annual horse-racing extravaganza in London to be greeted with facial expressions of delight from her cousin, Zara Phillips Tindall, and her cousin-in-law, Duchess Kate of Cambridge. Supposedly, Eugenie was touching her belly a lot, according to the Twitter commentary."

Is Princess Eugenie pregnant? Her UK Mother's Day Instagram post reignited rumors.

The below post, which Princess Eugenie posted on Mother's Day in England, got the rumor mill going again — with fans speculating this may have been a subtle indication she's going to be a mother-to-be. In response to the post, UK bookies adjusted the odds of Eugenie being pregnant from 2/7 to 1/4.

