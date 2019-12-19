Who Are Boris Johnson's Ex-Wives? Everything To Know About Allegra Mostyn-Owen And Marina Wheeler

God save the queens!

America may be in a bit of a mess, but they can take some comfort in knowing that at least they're not England.

Boris Johnson was named England's newest Prime Minister in July 2019. And Johnson will remain UK's Prime Minister once again, as he just won the most recent election in December 2019. He's also pro-Brexit, which isn't sitting well with many members of Parliament.

However, he quickly made history for all the wrong reasons — namely, because he was probably the first that moved his girlfriend into 10 Downing Street, and not his wife. Boris Johnson has not one, but two ex-wives that we've learned about.

Johnson is also currently facing serious health troubles as he was recently admitted to the ICU with coronavirus.

Who are Boris Johnson's ex-wives, Allegra Mostyn-Owen and Marina Wheeler?

Let's look at what we know about these two women.

Boris Johnson has a messy love life.

If you think Donald Trump's "five kids, three baby mamas, countless affairs, and Stormy Daniels" love life is a mess, wait until you hear about Boris Johnson's love life.

Not only does Boris Johnson have two ex-wives, he has a "break baby" (what used to be known as a "love child" in the old days) from an affair he'd had.

According to The Mirror, "Not a lot is known about his youngest child, and it's believed that she doesn't have anything to do with her dad or half-siblings. But the rest of the Johnson kids are very successful, attending top private schools and Cambridge with some very impressive jobs between them."

It was also noted that the remainder of "BoJo's" (I cannot!) children are with one wife.

His eldest daughter, Lara, is a journalist and a writer and is 26 years old. The outlet also makes much ado about the fact that they all went to "private schools," which is evidently to denote that they're "posh," or of high society. (Basically, they're "better than you," or something.)

His first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen, said that Johnson had a bad temper.

A friend of Allegra Mostyn-Owen said that, back in the 1980s, when she and Johnson were married, she witnessed the now-Prime Minister's bad temper. She also strongly insinuated, though didn't outright confirm, that Johnson was abusive.

"Louisa Gosling, now a consultant on data privacy, has decided to break her silence about the incident after 30 years following last weekend’s revelations about Johnson’s row with his current girlfriend, which ended with the police being called. Louisa Gosling, now 51, claimed Mostyn-Owen had sought sanctuary in her flat after what was said to be a 'blazing row' with Johnson and that he later cornered her, demanding to know what his wife had been saying. Again, Johnson and Mostyn-Owen have both declined to comment," The Sunday Times said.

Boris Johnson isn't very well-liked, but somehow, got elected. Sound familiar?

Boris and Allegra met when they were both still in college, and Boris allegedly regretted proposing to her from the start.

Boris and Allegra met when they were both still in college (or, university, as it's called in England), but Boris reportedly regretted the proposal almost instantly.

Says The Sun, "Her mother claimed the pair were not compatible from the start after they divorced after six years of marriage. She said: 'Boris is a man who needed someone very obedient and silent, who would be willing to stay in the background and create a soothing home life, while giving him space to build a glittering career. My daughter wasn’t that kind of person."

Shortly after divorcing Allegra, Boris Johnson married Marina Wheeler.

Marina Wheeler married Boris Johnson shortly after his divorce from Allegra Mostyn-Owen became final. She's the daughter of a former BBC correspondent and is a barrister (attorney) in her own right. "Wheeler was heavily pregnant by Johnson when his divorce from Mostyn-Owen was finalized in March 1993," reports the Mail, “and they married 12 days later.”

They went on to have four children: Lara Lettice, Milo Arthur, Cassia Peaches, and Theodore Apollo. Johnson was accused of multiple affairs during their marriage."

He's had multiple affairs.

Don't think that just because he'd married Marina Wheeler when she was pregnant, that Boris Johnson was a good husband — far from the case.

Boris Johnson had numerous affairs throughout his marriage to Marina Wheeler, and one of those affairs produced a child: "Johnson has been accused of affairs in the past, and married Wheeler in 1993 after meeting her during his first marriage to Allegra Mostyn-Owen. An alleged fling with socialite Petronella Wyatt saw the couple split briefly in 2004, and they did so again after Johnson was accused of fathering a love child with arts consultant Helen Macintyre in 2010."

Who is Carrie Symonds?

Boris Johnson is reportedly currently dating Carrie Symonds, who is only 31 years old (Johnson is in his 50s), and he's still not divorced from Marina Wheeler quite yet. Whoops!

British media is speculating that she will be moving in to 10 Downing Street when Boris Johnson takes over, officially, as Prime Minister. And he's also been accused of abusing her, too:

"A neighbor recorded the incident on their phone saying that they overheard Symonds yelling 'get off me' and 'get out of my flat.' Symonds also reportedly yelled at Johnson for spilling wine on the couch, and Johnson told her to stop using his laptop. Johnson’s campaign later declined to answer questions about the squabble, and Johnson described the obsession over it 'beyond satire.'"

The incident catapulted Symonds into an unflattering national spotlight, but belied that Symonds is a distinguished professional in her own right. She previously worked as head of communications for the Conservative Party headquarters and served as an adviser to Sajid Javid, who is now home secretary. She works for Oceana, an environmental conservation organization."

Johnson is currently in intensive care with coronavirus.

He was recently moved to intensive care after his symptoms from the virus became worse. The 55-year-old was admitted to a London hospital this weekend with "persistent symptoms" and was administered oxygen, but not put on a ventilator.

The full details of Johnson's conditions are not known, but he is conscious and receiving "excellent care."

A statement by No. 10 read, "The prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus. Over the course of [Monday] afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital. The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."

Johnson asked the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to assist him in the meantime. Raab will now head up the government's daily coronavirus meetings and said that he will ensure Johnson's plans are implemented as soon as possible.

Raab said, "That's the way we'll bring the whole country through the coronavirus challenge." He also stated that there was a very "strong team spirit" behind Johnson.

Other world leaders have been sending their well wishes to Johnson at this time.

