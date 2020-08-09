40 Inspiring Quotes On Reading Books For National Book Lovers Day

Happy National Book Lovers Day!

We spend our childhood getting lost in books, so looking back at quotes on reading books is a great way to inspire you to get back to doing what you love.

Turning page after page of adventure after adventure. Rainy days were the best days because we got to sit in our favorite chairs with a brand new book and just learn how to shape a world using only hints from the words we’ve read.

We spend our adulthood by avoiding reading altogether. How do we forget the joy we get from a good book? How do we forget feeling like we truly know someone, and they truly know us, just in the confines a few pages and our minds?

How do we lose that feeling of adrenaline and excitement that builds in the split second of turning a page?

We need to remind ourselves of the myriad of worlds that are hidden behind the closed doors of our bindings and stacked tightly in the cases of our bookshelves. We need to remember how to open our minds to a world of which we can only think about. We need to remind ourselves to read more books.

Here is a list of inspirational quotes on reading books and the joy of losing yourself in a good story so you can celebrate National Book Lovers Day with your love... books.

1. Books you choose to read are the books that make you who you are.

“It is what you read when you don't have to that determines what you will be when you can't help it.” —Oscar Wilde

2. Books are always there for you.

“Books are the ultimate Dumpees: put them down and they’ll wait for you forever; pay attention to them and they always love you back.” —John Green

3. Reading can be a constant.

“Until I feared I would lose it, I never loved to read. One does not love breathing.”—​ Harper Lee

4. Books will help to rest your mind.

“Sleep is good, he said, and books are better.” —​George R. R. Martin

5. Good books should be consumed, fully.

“Some books should be tasted, some devoured, but only a few should be chewed and digested thoroughly.” —​Sir Francis Bacon

6. Reading is pure joy.

“Let us read, and let us dance; these two amusements will never do any harm to the world.” —​Voltaire

7. A book is different to each individual reader.

“No two persons ever read the same book.” —​Edmund Wilson

8. Reading brings peace to you, and to the world as a whole.

“Whenever you read a good book, somewhere in the world a door opens to allow in more light” —Vera Nazarian

9. The books someone reads helps to shape their minds.

“If we ever encounter a man of rare intellect, we should ask him what books he reads” —Ralph Waldo Emmerson

10. A good book should be read and reread and reread and reread.

“If one cannot enjoy reading a book over and over again, there is no use in reading it at all.” —​Oscar Wilde

11. A good book makes you feel like the author is an old friend.

“What really knocks me out is a book that, when you're all done reading it, you wish the author that wrote it was a terrific friend of yours and you could call him up on the phone whenever you felt like it. That doesn't happen much, though.” —​J.D. Salinger

12. Sometimes we never want our books to end.

“You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me.” —​ C.S. Lewis

13. Reading is a normality that should be recognized.

“Never trust anyone who has not brought a book with them.” —​Lemony Snicket

14. Reading brings people closer together.

“We read to know we’re not alone” —William Nicholson

15. Reading will bring you experiences you wouldn’t have otherwise had.

“A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies . . . The man who never reads lives only one.” —George R.R. Martin

16. Reading will transport you.

“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” —​Dr. Seuss

17. Books bring you closer to the world and the world closer to you.

“Books help you understand and they help you feel understood.” —​John Greene

18. Reading will take you away.

“Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are.” —​Mason Cooley

19. There is a book that every person will enjoy reading.

“If you don’t like to read, you haven’t found the right book.” — J.K. Rowling

20. Read books that you respect.

“Always read something that will make you look good if you die in the middle of it.” —P.J. O’Rourke

21. There is such a thing as magic you can carry with you.

“Books are uniquely portable magic.” — Stephen King

22. Reading a good book can be some of your best memories.

“A good book is an event in my life.” —​ Stendhal

23. Books give you many different lives and experiences.

“Anyone who says they only have one life to live, must not know how to read a book.” —Unknown

24. Books are the cure for rainy day blues.

“The person who deserves most pity is a lonesome one on a rainy day who doesn’t know how to read.” —Benjamin Franklin

25. The ending of a book you love reading is like the end of an adventure you loved adventuring.

“You know you’ve read a good book when you turn the last page and feel a little as if you have lost a friend.” — Paul Sweeney

26. Books rip through the seems that bind your world.

“There are many ways to enlarge your child’s world. Love of books is best of all.” —​Jacquline Kennedy Onassis

27. Make sure to keep books all around your house!

“Fill your house with stacks of books, in all the crannies and all the nooks.” —Dr. Seuss

28. Reading will get you where you are going.

“If you are going to get anywhere in life you have to read a lot of books.” —​Roald Dahl

29. Books are the last thing that will bore you, so collect them!

“I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading! How much sooner one tires of anything than of a book! — When I have a house of my own, I shall be miserable if I have not an excellent library.” —Jane Austen

30. Books will never betray you.

“There is no friend as loyal as a book” —Ernest Hemingway

31. Books are timeless, authors are magic.

“Books break the shackles of time – proof that humans can work magic.” —​ Carl Sagan

32. Start your adulthood with your favorite stories.

“It is a great thing to start life with a small number of really good books which are your very own.” —Arthur Conan Doyle

33. A book is all of the things you can know and can be.

“Of course anyone who truly loves books buys more of them than he or she can hope to read in one fleeting lifetime. A good book, resting unopened in its slot on a shelf, full of majestic potentiality, is the most comforting sort of intellectual wallpaper.” —David Quammen

34. Read good books, not best sellers.

“If you only read what everyone else is reading, you only think what everyone else is thinking.” —​Haruki Murakami

35. A bad novel says more about the author than a good novel.

“A good novel tells the truth about its hero, but a bad novel tells the truth about its author.” —Gilbert K Chesterton

36. A book is the conscious realization of your imagination

“A book is a dream that you hold in your hand.” —​Salman Rushdie

37. Get lost in a story, but learn about yourself on the map.

“We lose ourselves in books; we find ourselves there too.” —Unknown

38. Reading is living through your imagination.

“There are perhaps no days of our childhood we lived so fully as those we spent with our favorite book.” —Marcel Proust

39. Books are the most honest depiction of the world.

“The books the world calls immoral are the books that show the world it’s own shame” —Oscar Wilde

40. The rating of a book is only what you get out of it.

“The only important thing about a book is the meaning that has for you.” —​W. Somerset Maugham

