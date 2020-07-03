26 Funny 4th Of July Memes & Best Independence Day Quotes To Share With Family & Friends

Let's celebrate our freedom!

The 4th of July is a day for beer, brats, and bright fireworks.

It’s a time for our families to come together to barbecue, and watch the beautiful lights in the sky, and maybe even get an extra day or two off of work.

But that’s not what it’s really about, is it?

On July 4, 1776, the 13 original colonies of the United States of America all joined together to declare their independence from England. It's when our country began. It's when we decided that we wanted to do things differently — we wanted to be a land where people were free to live their lives, that no one person could make all of the laws the govern the way everyone is to live.

We put a structure in place that allowed the citizens of America to live their lives with a voice to change things. To stand up and be heard.

There are a lot of problems in the country right now. Everyone is fighting; no one can seem to agree on anything. But what we must remember is that we are lucky to have the freedom to argue. We are lucky to have the voices we have. We are lucky to live in a country that not only allows but encourages us to use our voices to conduct change.

That is what the Fourth of July is all about. It is about the entire country coming together to celebrate our right to change: To celebrate our voices. To celebrate our ideas. To celebrate our choices. To celebrate our freedom. To celebrate America.

Happy 4th of July everyone!

Here are 26 of the best 4th of July quotes and funny memes about Independence Day to help you celebrate on social media before heading out to go meet your family and friends at the beach and the BBQ.

1. It’s time to make John Adams predictions come true!

“It will be celebrated with pomp and parade, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other.” —John Adams

2. What a great birthday it is!

“The United States is the only country with a known birthday.” —James G. Blaine

3. Don’t forget your shades!



Credit: Pinterest

"You can never be too patriotic!"

4. Let’s celebrate our luxuries.

“America means opportunity, freedom, power.” —​Ralph Waldo Emerson

5. Let’s celebrate our boldness.

“Freedom lies in being bold.” —Robert Frost

6. Ron Swanson teaches us the importance of July 4th



Credit: Meme

"HIstory began on July 4th, 1776. Everything before that was a mistake."

7. Cheers to our Freedom!

“Happy 4th of July! Drink until you see stars… and stripes!” —Unknown

8. There can never be too many fireworks.

“It’s Fourth of July weekend, or, as I call it, Exploding Christmas.” —Stephen Colbert

9. The Earth makes its own Fireworks.



Credit: Slapdaughter

"Humans: Look at those fireworks! Mother Nature: Hold my beer."

10. America is a place where we can all have different opinions, and still love each other.

“America’s a family. We all yell at each other, and it all works out.” —Louis C.K.

11. The statue of Liberty is forever our favorite girl.

"My father described this tall lady who stands in the middle of the New York harbor, holding high a torch to welcome people seeking freedom in America. I instantly fell in love." —Yakov Smirnoff

12. Jim Gaffigan teaches us the right way to celebrate.



Credit: Slapdaughter

"I normally don't have a burger, a brat, and a steak but... it's 4th of July. And I need the energy if I'm gonna start blowing crap up. It's what the founding fathers would want." —Jim Gaffigan

13. Fourth of July is a celebration of the best gift we ever got: freedom.

"I always have the most fun on the Fourth of July. You don't have to exchange any gifts. You just go to the beach and watch fireworks." —​James Lafferty

14. Joey says we need some apple pie, so let's get some apple pie!

“Thanksgiving without turkey is like the Fourth of July with no apple pie or Friday with no two pizzas.” —Joey from Friends

15. No one can ignore you if you’re always declaring!



Credit: Some E-Cards

"July 4th, 1776 British: Just saying you're independent doesn't make it true. Thomas Jefferson: I didn't say it. I declared it."

16. Remember to keep earning your freedom.

“Freedom is never granted, it is earned by each generation.” —Hillary Clinton

17. It is our job to keep improving America.

“Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” —​John F. Kennedy

18. As long as you love America, anything can be possible in this country.

“In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it.” —Barack Obama

19. The cutest little patriot can’t wait to celebrate!



Credit: Pinterest

"To the land of the furry, and the home of the brave."

20. Hopefully a hangover is the worst pain you feel on July 5th.

“May your 4th of July Fireworks cause less personal injury than your alcohol consumption.” —Unknown

21. While we are fighting to make this country better, let's not forget why it's already great.

"There is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured with what is right in America." —William J. Clinton

22. Don’t drink and blow stuff up!



Credit: No Guilt Life

"Remember kids, don't play with fireworks. Have the adults who have been drinking all day set them off. Happy 4th of July!"

23. Don’t forget what the flag stands for.

"The American flag represents all of us and all the values we hold sacred." —​Adrian Cronauer

24. Remember we started out as the little guy.

"America is full of success stories featuring victories by the underdog." —Mike Gallagher

25. Thomas Jefferson procrastinates with the best of us.



Credit: No Guilt Life

"Crap, that's due tomorrow? Thomas Jefferson July 3, 1776"

26. Celebrate our freedom by using it to improve our country.

"I think there are few things more patriotic than taking the time to make your country a better place." —Michael Moore

