Who Is Larry Nassar's Wife? Everything To Know About Stephanie Nassar And Their 2017 Divorce

The Netflix documentary Athlete A is streaming now. The new film is a true crime doc covering the years of abuse that women who were part of the USA Gymnastics team faced at the hands of Larry Nassar.

Last year, a separate HBO documentary At The Heart Of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal also took a look at Larry Nassar and the abuse he perpetrated on gymnasts for decades.

It has been almost a few years since Nassar was sentenced to life in prison.

More than 300 women, including Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles, came forward to accuse the team doctor of sexually abusing them.

Most of the abuse occurred at the infamous Karolyi ranch and training facility in Texas, at Twistars USA Gymnastics Club in Michigan, and at Michigan State University, but some incidents of the sexual abuse also happened at the home he shared with his then-wife Stephanie in Holt, Michigan.

Who is Larry Nassar's ex-wife, Stephanie Nassar?

She's barely mentioned in either documentary.

Larry Nassar's wife, Stephanie Nassar, is briefly mentioned, but never shown in the HBO documentary At The Heart Of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal, which made us wonder who she is, how she handled all the allegations against her husband, and where she is today.

She seems to want absolutely nothing more to do with her ex-husband and wasn't present at either his trial or his sentencing, so the likelihood of her having any part in the Netflix doc is just as slim as the HBO one.

They got married in 1996.

Nassar married Stephanie Lynn Anderson on October 19, 1996, at East Lansing's St. John's Catholic Church. Some of Nassar's first victims were at the wedding, as they knew Stephanie when she was dating Nassar.

At least two gymnasts who were abused by Nassar attended the wedding. The couple has two daughters and a son.

She also works in the medical field.

Stephanie Nassar graduated from Michigan State University in 1992. In 1999, she graduated from the University of Detroit with an MS from their Physician Assistant program. She is still employed as a pediatric Physician's Assistant in Lansing, Michigan.

She divorced him.

Stephanie filed for divorce from her then estranged husband on January 25, 2017 — almost a year to the day before his sentencing. She was granted the divorce within six months.

She was also granted sole custody of their three children. Neither Stephanie or any of the children were present at Nassar's hearing or sentencing.

She referred him.

Alaina Bamfield is one of the sexual abuse survivors who read a victim impact statement at his sentencing. She claims that she was referred to Nassar by Stephanie, who was a physician's assistant.

Bamfield was seeking treatment for back, hip and neck pain. Stephanie was named in a federal lawsuit against Michigan State University because of this fact.

Athlete A is streaming now.

The Netflix documentary is currently available for streaming.

The film is named after Maggie Nichols, also known as Athlete A in her lawsuit, who claims that she didn't make the 2016 Olympic team due to coming forward about her abuse by Nassar.

Nichols released a statement, saying, "I trusted what he was doing at first, but then he started touching me in places I really didn't think he should. He didn't have gloves on and he didn't tell me what he was doing. There was no one else in the room and I accepted what he was doing because I was told by adults that he was the best doctor and he could help relieve my pain."

Hundreds of Nassar's victims are also currently requesting for a full release of the Justice Department's report into the FBI's handling of the scandal.

