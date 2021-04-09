Who Is Inanna Sarkis? 11 Details About The 'After' Actress

Inanna Sarkis is a 25-year-old Canadian actress, director, singer and YouTube personality born in Hamilton, Ontario.

She is known for movies including "Life of a Dollar," "Aura," "Boo 2! A Madea Halloween," and, most recently, "After."

However, it was Vine that made her realize that she wanted to be a social media influencer after gaining a lot of followers.

Who is Inanna Sarkis?

1. English is her third language.

Growing up, Sarkis’ first learned to speak Bulgarian and Assyrian from her grandparents.

2. She didn't always plan to be an entertainer.

At the age of six, Sarkis began playing the piano and quickly became an expert.

Moving into her college years, Sarkis attended Ryerson University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Initially, she was supposed to pursue a degree in law to please her parents. Her mother is a surgeon and her father is a dentist.

3. Inanna Sarkis is famous from Vine.

During her time in high school Sarkis began to post comedy videos on Vine. She went viral and that was how she knew she was destined to pursue a career on camera.

Following the shutdown of Vine, Sarkis moved to LA to work on content creation for social media platforms. She was able to collaborate with other content creators including Anwar Jibawi and Andrew Bachelor, Hannah Stocking, Jake Paul and Amanda Henry.

4. She is a social media influencer/content creator

In 2006 Sarkis began posting videos on her YouTube channel "Inanna Sarkis," where she now has over 3 million subscribers.

In an interview with Dan Schwabel, Sarkis talked about how she came to launch her YouTube channel.

"I decided to launch a channel so that I can have a way to express myself,” Sarkis said. “I have been auditioning for years and still continue to do so but in the meantime, I wanted to be able to tell my stories and bring my imagination to life. I also thought it would be a great way to showcase myself as a well-rounded artist.”

Sarkis went on to give advice to people who aspire to be in her position as a YouTube content creator and social media influencer.

“It takes a lot more work than you think. People think I just woke up one day and was ‘instafamous’, but it took a lot of dedication and consistency,” Sarkis said. “One thing people should definitely know is that you have to really have a vision for yourself, know the market you want to attract, and be ok with putting in the hours for no pay!”

In 2017, Sarkis was featured in "Paper Magazine" as one of today’s young stars pursuing a career in entertainment outside of traditional means.

5. Sarkis owns a clothing company.

She's the founder of the streetwear brand Visus, which is the Latin word for sight.

"The idea behind it was everyone starts with a vision," Sarkis told WWD in an interview. "When I came to L.A., I had a certain vision for myself and I feel like I stayed true to that. I want people to know that whatever they have set out for themselves, if they believe in it and chase after it, they can achieve it."

6. She is pretty private about her love life.

For a long time, it was rumored that Sarkis was dating Anwar Jiwabi. Sarkis worked with Jiwabi, an actor and internet personality after she moved to LA and began creating content for YouTube and social media.

In 2016, Sarkis posted on Twitter that she was single. "I don't have a BF because I haven't found one [who's] as focused on their career as I am on mine."

However, through pictures posted on her social media, it is safe to assume that she is currently dating model and actor Matthew Noszka.

She posted a photo in LA where she is seen sitting on top of his shoulders' smiling happily. Noszka too posted the photo on his Instagram page with the caption "Everything happens for a reason." The two have been dating for three years now.

7. She is working on a graphic novel.

Sarkis is known for being versatile. She isn't just an internet personality, she has also written, directed, and acted in short films.

These days, she is working on a graphic novel that will explain the origin of her name.

“Basically, my name is after a Sumerian Goddess, so it’s like this whole mythological backstory that I never knew existed and I kinda just turned it into a book!" Sarkis said. "I’m so super excited about that. It’s a badass wonder-woman type of story.”

8. She is the villain in the Netflix film "After."

Sarkis appears in the film "After," which was released April 12, 2019.

The film is about a girl entering her first semester of college when she meets a mysterious rebel Hardin Scott who makes her question who she is and what she wants out of life. Sarkis plays the villain, Molly Samuels who has had past relations with Hardin Scott.

In a sit-down with AV Films, Sarkis opened up about how it felt to be the villain character.

“I just loved the role, she was so me in so many ways, even though she was the villain in the movie, but she just had such a power and dominance to her character,” she said. “There’s no hiding or fakeness to her at all, which is something that I love. I feel like people are always just putting on this facade but with her, what you see is what you get and that is really how I am in life!”