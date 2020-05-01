8 Best Healthy Frozen Pizzas (Because Pizza *Can* Be Good For You!)

Yes, it does exist!

Frozen pizza is one of our favorite guilty pleasures because it's easy to retrieve from our freezer, always comes out hot and fresh, and we don't need to wait for the delivery guy to show up. It's easily one of the tastiest, cheapest, and filling meals we can have.

But, of course, pizza has a lot of cheese, carbs, and often other fatty toppings. That means we need to find a compromise between our guilty pleasures and our healthy lifestyle.

What can we do? Well, for starters, we can opt for healthy frozen pizza. Yes, really!

And if you want to give some brands a try, here are the best frozen pizza pies you can treat yourself to without feeling guilty or bloated.

1. Amy’s Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza

Starting with a hand-stretched crust made with organic flower and extra virgin olive oil, this cheeseless pizza is covered with organic shiitake mushrooms, roasted and toasted sweet onions, roasted red peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, plus a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.

Then, it's baked so all the flavors soak into the crust. Delicious and healthy, it's cholesterol and trans fat-free, with only 1.5 grams of saturated fat per serving.

(Kroger, $6.29)

2. Outer Aisle Plant Power Keto Friendly Cauliflower Pizza

This pizza crust and bread alternative is made with 4 simple ingredients: 94 percent fresh cauliflower (no cauliflower powder, like other brands), cage-free eggs, parmesan cheese and nutritional yeast.

The brand also has two new flavors in their pizza crust: Italian, and Jalapeño to add that extra kick to your veggie-based pizza crust.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Spinato's Low-Carb Broccoli Crust Pizza

Spinato’s aromatic authentic-tasting frozen low-carb broccoli crust pizzas are a healthy alternative to traditional pizza dough and will help you calm the chaos at dinnertime. Spinato’s offers gluten-free alternatives that don’t compromise on taste for nutritional value.

It's much higher in vitamin D and calcium compared to cauliflower crust, along with many carotenoids, and uses the best ingredients.

(Spinatos Fine Foods, varies by location)

4. CAULIPOWER Pizza

CAULIPOWER has reinvented pizza with a game-changing cauliflower crust that tastes like traditional thin crust pizza, but is more nutritious, with fewer calories and it's naturally gluten-free.

These pizzas are lower in calories, sugar, fat and sodium, and higher in protein, fiber, and vitamins than most traditional and gluten-free pizzas.

(Walmart, $6.48)

5. California Pizza Kitchen Crispy White Pizza

Creamy garlic sauce, spinach, garlic, and ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, romano and asiago cheeses — that doesn’t sound very healthy. But this one is on a crispy thin crust that’s also presevative free!

(Target, $5.99)

6. Daiya Fire Roasted Vegetable Pizza

This fire-roasted vegetable pizza is dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and plant-based. What more could you want from a healthy frozen pizza?

(Walmart, $6.94)

7. Smart Flour Foods Garden Margherita Pizza

Smart Flour Foods has pizzas made of ancient grains, including sorghum, amaranth, and teff. All are a source of antioxidants, protein, and calcium. It’s also gluten-free.

(Instacart, $9.39)

8. Sweet Earth Foods Truffle Lover’s Pizza

Sweet Earth has a whole wheat pizza made with psyllium, a type of soluble fiber. It’s topped with plenty of mushrooms, spinach, and garlic, making it high in protein, fiber, and calcium. Plus, truffles!

(Instacart, $6.49)

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.​

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.