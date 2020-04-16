Undeniable Signs Your Ex Wants You Back After A Breakup

It's obvious.

Relationships aren't always a straight line. While movies teach us that there is an order to which things must go if we're going to make our relationships go the distance, the truth is that most of the time life is just too kooky to follow any prescribed guidelines.

Sure, some people do meet their partners, flirt, date, fall in love, and get married. But then there's, you know... everybody else on planet Earth. You meet, you flirt, and then you lose their number. You start dating and break up abruptly only to get back together three years later. Relationships and "plans" don't exactly go together brilliantly.

Is it any wonder then that people get so confused about where they stand when it comes to the person they are dating? Figuring out if someone is flirting with you is tricky enough on its own, but trying to decode the signs your ex wants you back after a breakup, that's like advanced level mathematics.

If you split up with a girlfriend and she's still in your life, chances are you have asked yourself at least once "Does my ex miss me?" and thought about whether or not the two of you should get back together. You've probably also wondered if she misses you.

Since you can't exactly come out and ask her that (at least not without ingesting several different beers and probably some questionable snack foods), we're here to help you figure out if there's a possibility she's still harboring those romantic feelings from days of yore!

Here are 15 signs your ex misses you and wants you back.

1. She picks a fight with you for no reason.

Actually, there is a reason. The reason is that she's still harboring feelings for you and just straight-up doesn't know how to deal with that.

So what does she do instead? Yell at you because your car is "stupid."

2. She finds silly reasons to reach out.

"I saw a guy wearing a coat on the street that looked just like yours so I had to call and see if it was you!" No she didn't. She missed you and needed the excuse to call you up.

3. She's all over your social media.

Sure, nothing noteworthy about liking a couple of pics on Instagram, but liking every pic posted since you guys split? She's missing you.

4. She tries to make you jealous.

Speaking of social media, take a peep at her feed. Is she rocking new hair, a low-cut top, a new dude or two? It's no accident — she's trying to get your attention.

5. She complains about her current relationship.

Sure, the two of you agreed to be friends, but all this griping about her new guy could indicate that she wants to be with you and not him.

6. She gets jealous of the women you date.

Of course, she doesn't see it that way. She just thinks you could do better. Like, you know, getting back together with her.

7. She won't return your stuff.

You know she still has your favorite t-shirt, but she denies it. Why? Because it still smells like you and she can't let go of that.

8. She talks about you with your mutual friends.

You hear from one friend or another that she's talking about you fondly. She's trying to get back into your life and it's a truly grassroots campaign.

9. She gets nostalgic out of nowhere.

As far as you're concerned, the first time you met her parents was a disaster... which is why it's so weird she's telling the story like it's sweet and funny now, and you didn't totally set her dad on fire during the fondue party. Girlfriend misses you!

10. She booty calls you late at night.

Hell, if she's booty calling you at all it could be evidence that she's still hooked.

11. She refuses to talk to you after you split.

You thought everything was cool but now she's giving you the cold shoulder. She isn't mad, she's hurting and she misses you.

12. She hasn't dated anybody new.

She's holding out, not because she couldn't get someone new easily, but because she wants to get back together with you!

13. She shows up to all the same events as you do.

She wasn't always a party girl, which makes her sudden appearances at the same social gatherings as you a little obvious. She wants to reconnect and she's making sure it happens.

14. She mentions things about you that she misses.

"I miss your smile" doesn't just mean you have a great set of teeth. It means she misses you and saying she misses just one piece of you is a lot easier.

15. She's sending you romantic texts and sexts.

How much more of a clue do you need, man? She wants you, needs you and misses you. She is basically telling you so.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cat, Batman. Her work focuses on relationships, pop culture and news. For more of her work, check out her Tumblr.