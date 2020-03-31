Who Is Rosalind Ross? Everything You Need To Know Mel Gibson's Girlfriend And Baby Mama

Meet Mel Gibson's much-younger girlfriend.

Who is Rosalind Ross? Mel Gibson, 64, and his long-time girlfriend Rosalind Ross, 29, were spotted stocking up on coronavirus supplies this past week. The notoriously private couple was snapped sauntering out of a grocery store with Gibson wearing a flannel shirt and Ross in an oversized black hoody.

Before this, the couple was spotted out on the the town in LA, making a red carpet appearance at the charity Art Of Elysium “Heaven” Gala in Los Angeles in 2019. The following day, they were spotted looking far more casual at the grocery store in Malibu.

Star-watchers noted that Gibson is looking much more svelte than in other recent appearances — and he’s added a full grey beard to his overall look.

Gibson and Ross have been together for several years and they share a two-year old child together. Son Lars was born in 2017. He was Ross’s first child but Gibson’s ninth.

Read on for all the details about Mel Gibson's girlfriend.

She's an accomplished equestrian.

Before coming to Hollywood, Ross was an accomplished equestrian. She competed as an equestrian vaulter (think gymnastics on horseback) and won a gold medal at the World Equestrian Games in 2010. She’s even in the AVA Hall of Fame for her work.

She was featured in the ESPN Body Issue

Ross’ accomplishments led to attention in her sport and in coverage of sports as a whole. She and her then-partner Devon Maitozo were featured in the 2011 ESPN magazine Body issue. The pair posed on their horse — but without their clothes!

Post horse-riding career, she focused on screenwriting.

She gave up competing on horses to pursue writing. She majored literature at Emerson College and and focused on screen writing. She reportedly met Gibson when he signed to co-write a scrip for his production company.

She and Gibson started dating in 2014.

She and Gibson were officially dating by 2014. Ross was Gibson’s first serious relationship since his very messy and very public breakdown of his relationship with Oksana Grigorieva in 2011. His split with Grigorieva was marked by allegations of alcoholism and domestic abuse, as well as leaked phone messages wherein Gibson used racist and sexist language.

She gave birth to their first child in 2017.

In 2017, she gave birth the couple's son, Lars. Gibson has 7 children with his ex-wife Robyn Gibson and a daughter with Grigorieva.

Is marriage in their future?

So far, the couple hasn't announced on plans. No bling on her finger at a red carpet in January 2019, however, so any engagement is still in the future for this couple.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. Her work has been seen at Ravishly, Babble, Scary Mommy, The Mid, Redbook online, and The Broad Side. She is the creator of the blog Stay at Home Pundit and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.