9 Best Menstrual Sea Sponges (That Are Reusable And Eco-Friendly)

It's an alternative to a tampon or a pad.

If you're an active person, travel a lot, or just care about the environment, you may want to find an alternative to pads and tampons. That's where a menstrual sponge comes in handy.

What is a menstrual sea sponge?

These little sea sponges are not very well known when it comes to feminine hygiene products, but they are still cool, useful, and a good way to save money instead of buying overpriced products. They are also a renewable resource that act like an all-natural alternative to tampons, and, depending on the sponge, they can last up to six months.

Also known as soft tampons, unlike a regular tampon, you wet the sponge first to soften it before inserting.

Of course, you should be aware of everything you put into your body. So, you may want to talk to your gynecologist and make sure this option is right for you.

Some doctors, in fact, do not recommend using sea sponges in place of tampons. Says Christine Carter Sterling, M.D., who specializes in Obstetrics & Gynecology, "I am all for eco-friendly, non-toxic menstrual products, but sea sponges are not safe. When tested by the FDA, they were found to harbor bacteria, sand, and grit. With so many other wonderful and safe period products on the market for women these days, it’s a no brainer."

Still, once you've weighed your personal risks and you do decide to choose a menstrual sea sponge, there are a few brands to try.

1. Jade and Pearls Sea Pearl Sponge Tampon

Sea Pearls are completely natural sea sponges that come from the ocean. Each Sea Pearl is washed, inspected, trimmed, and packaged by an expert sponge squad. Plus, this pack comes with two sponges.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. Natural Sea Tampons by Poseidon Sponge

This set includes the highest quality honeycomb and fina Silk mediterranean sea natural sponges in a 100 percent cotton bag to store them. Also included is instructions, so you make sure you're taking the necessary steps before using.

(Poseidon Sponge, $29.50)

3. IntimateCare Sea Sponges

These sponges are ethically harvested from the Mediterranean Sea, without disturbing the ecosystem. With proper care, these sponges are long-lasting, soft, and come with instructions for cleaning and sanitizing.

(Natural Intimacy, $16.85)

4. Gynotex Dry Soft Tampons

While this product isn't technically a sea sponge, it's still a good alternative to tampons. It's made with chemical-free sponge, is easy to use, and comes in a 3-pack.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. Natural Sea Silk Sponges

These natural Sea Silk Sponges are much better and cheaper than regular tampons, and have a soft and fine pore texture. They are the perfect size for makeup application, as well as a good tampon alternative.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. The Goddess Womb Sponge

These sponges are harvested sustainably off the coast of Florida and arrive to you disinfected. But you may want to cleanse them yourself as well.

The Womb Sponge is all-natural, absorbant, reusable, and biodegradable. This product also comes with clear instructions for cleaning, use, and are long-lasting if handled properly.

(Etsy, $12.61)

7. Acme Sea Sponges

A time-honored brand, with a range of natural sponges that are all-natural and safe, these sponges stay soft and pliable while maintaining highly absorbent characteristics.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Jam Sponge Set

Jam Sponges are absorbent, reusable and will last for around a year. This kit contains 2 unbleached sponges, a red storage pouch, full instructions, and a fun “Jam Sponge” badge. They are sustainably harvested and reusable for up to 12 months.

(Etsy, $13.02)

9. Ruby's House of Crystals Sea Sponge Tampon

With full instructions included on how to clean them, these sponges are all-natural, comfortable, biodegradable, and can be used multiple times.

(Ruby's House of Crystals, $11.11)

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.​

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.