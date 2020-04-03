Marijuana Tampons Claim To Permanently Relieve Your Cramps

Say what?!

If you're like me and have a lot of pain during your period, you'll be thrilled to hear of a new product called Foria Relief, which helps treat pain with cannabis suppositories.

Marijuana has long been known to help sufferers of chronic pain to feel and function better, and that's why it's legal to purchase medical marijuana (with a prescription) legally in 23 states ... and growing.

I not only have bad PMS, I also have endometriosis which can intensify my pain and give me severe cramps when I'm not having my period.

Though no matter how much pain I might be in, I don't know that I would go to a nearby medical marijuana clinic.

I'm not someone who generally partakes in marijuana, but I don't judge those who do; it's just not my thing.

But a capsule with cannabis in it? I have no problem with that.

Let me repeat: there's a new weed-infused suppository to help with cramps and period pain. Women everywhere: rejoice!

According to their website, "Foria Relief has been carefully crafted to maximize the muscle relaxing and pain relieving properties of cannabis without a psychotropic (high) effect. This plant medicine has a long cross-cultural history of use as a natural aid in easing symptoms associated with menstruation. Our intention is to share the powerful medicinal properties of this plant while utilizing modern extraction techniques to standardize purity and potency, thereby ensuring a safe and accessible experience for all women."

So how it Foria Relief actually work? There are only three ingredients in Foria Relief: CBD, THC, and organic cocoa butter. THC and CBD are two active cannabinoid compounds found in cannabis.

Together, they activate certain cannabinoid receptors in the pelvic region when introduced into the body via vaginal suppositories.

Foria Relief has been created to release the medicinal properties as close to the site of pain and cramping as possible: inserted vaginally to relieve cramps in the pelvic area, or inserted rectally to treat other forms of pain and discomfort in the body, like the back and hip area.

Once administered, women report relief within 15 to 30 minutes of insertion.

You can use a Foria Relief suppository at the same time as a tampon.

And besides pain relief, users of Foria Relief allegedly have experienced relaxation, back pain relief, improvement of mood and reduced anxiety.

Unfortunately, Foria Relief can only be purchased in Colorado and California.

The price is $44 for a four-pack of suppositories. And if you use Foria Relief, it will be present in your blood/urine if you have to complete a blood test.

For more information, take a look at this video:

When you suffer horrible pain all the time or just for one week per month, anything that can help you cure it is a reason to celebrate. You can bet I'm going to try Foria Relief as soon as possible.

Christine Schoenwald is a love and entertainment writer.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on February 3, 2016 and was updated with the latest information.