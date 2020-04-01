Who Is Alex Azar's Wife, Jennifer Azar​?

They've donated quite a bit of money.

Since January 2018, Alex Azar has served as the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services. Prior to this appointment, he was the General Counsel of the United States Department of Health and Human Services in 2001, and previously held the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services position in 2005.

As Secretary of HHS, Azar is currently playing a big role in the coronavirus pandemic. Azar is responsible and required by law for providing Americans with coronavirus information that's accurate and comprehensive.

Congress is urging Azar to create this promise and, once it is set, the HHS will be obligated legally to abide by it.

But his career as a politician has spanned many years.

With a budget of over $1 trillion, Azar supervised operations of HHS in an effort to “encourage worldwide pharmaceutical and medical device innovation.” He resigned from the position in 2007, but played a vital role in his response to the 2001 anthrax attacks and dealt with outbreaks of SARS and influenza.

After resigning in 2007, he was hired as a lobbyist and spokesman, and Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Communications, for Eli Lilly and Company, which is a global pharmaceutical company. Two years later, he became Vice President of the company’s U.S. Managed Healthcare Services organization and its Puerto Rico affiliate.

In 2012, he became President of Lilly USA, LLC, “the largest division of Eli Lilly and Company ... and was responsible for the company’s entire operations in the United States.” He was also on the board of directors of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, which is a pharmaceutical lobby. He resigned in 2017.

Perhaps the biggest conflict of interest in his position is his criticism of Obamacare, saying in 2017, “There will be a piece of legislation passes this year that is called the repeal of Obamacare. I don't know what's going to be in the substance of it, but there will be a piece of legislation that says that.”

He’s also opposed to abortion rights: “The mission of HHS is to enhance the health and well-being of all Americans, and this includes the unborn.” But perhaps most interesting is that he’s contributed to the campaigns of multiple Republicans, including Mike Pence, Orrin Hatch, Mitch McConnell, and Donald Trump.

But aside from his position in the spotlight, what do we know about his personal life? Does his family agree with his views? We’re mostly curious about his spouse.

Who is Alex Azar’s wife? Though there aren’t too many details about her, here's what we know about Jennifer Azar.

They have two children.

The two are parents to children Claire and Alex III.

They live in Indianapolis.

The couple has lived in the city since before their children were born, which is over 10 years now.

They are donors.

The Azar family has donated at least $10,000 to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, where Azar is on the Board of Directors. He serves two hours per week, unpaid.

Jennifer has taken care of him through his health troubles.

I'm grateful for the incredible doctors & nurses who provided me with excellent care during my one-night stay at @StVincentIN. Also thankful for my wife, who insisted that I call my primary care doctor when I wasn't feeling well. Glad to be back at work for the American people. — Secretary Alex Azar (@SecAzar) April 16, 2018

In 2018, Azar was diagnosed with diverticulitis, a painful bowel condition. Azar reached out to his social media followers to give them an update on his health, and also thanked his wife for the support she was giving him.

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who focuses on writing trending news and entertainment pieces. In her free time, you can find her obsessing about cats, wine, and all things Vanderpump Rules.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on December 18, 2018 and was updated with the latest information.