'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd Claims Ex-Husband Hasn't Seen Their Kid In 6 Months — Who Is His Girlfriend, Laura White?

Drama, drama, drama.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd took to Instagram to slam her ex-husband, Michael Dodd, for not seeing their teenage daughter, Jolie, in six months.

"What kind of father doesn't want to spend time with his daughter?" Dodd wrote in an Instagram story over a screenshot of a text exchange between the two, in which Michael tells Kelly that he can't go to Jolie's last volleyball match because "he's busy."

While some fans actually came to Michael's defense over the matter (more on that later), some fans were wondering if he was "busy" spending time with his girlfriend, Laura White.

Who is Michael Dodd's girlfriend, Laura White?

While Kelly has done her share of "dating around" since the divorce, ex-husband Michael's romantic pursuits were a major topic of controversy during the one of the recent seasons of RHOC, when fellow Housewife Vicki Gunvalson set Kelly's ex up with a friend.

Now, it looks like he's finally settled down with Laura White.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Michael Dodd's special lady.

She's younger.

Dodd's new flame is reportedly 41, meaning she's about 20 years his junior. The age gap isn't particularly shocking, however, considering White is only a few years younger than Dodd's ex-wife, who just turned 45 in September.

She reportedly attended Orange Coast College.

White's now-missing LinkedIn page revealed that she holds an Associate's Degree in Spanish language and literature from Orange Coast College, which she attended from 1999 to 2001.

Laura White is a mother of four.

A source revealed that, like Dodd, White is divorced and is a mother of four.

She reportedly owns a flower shop .

White is from Newport Beach, where, according to a source, she owns a flower shop.

Based what was on White's LinkedIn, she's a self-employed floral and garden designer at Blanca Floral + Garden, a position she's held since 2011.

However, the company's Facebook page hasn't been active since 2014, and the website domain it links to is expired.

The company also appears to have a private Instagram account.

The couple reportedly posted steamy snaps on Instagram in 2018.

White is already making it Instagram official with Dodd, posting multiple snaps of the two together.

The new couple allegedly celebrated White's 39th birthday together, which White documented in an Instagram post captioned "love of my life."

When did Kelly Dodd and Michael Dodd get divorced?

The former RHOC couple finalized their divorce in February of 2018 after announcing their separation the previous September.

The messy public split followed 11 years of marriage, throughout which RHOC fans witnessed plenty of ups and downs.

The pair wed in 2006 and originally split back in 2012, eventually reuniting and putting their divorce proceedings on hold before Kelly's RHOC debut.

The former couple are parents to 12-year-old daughter, Jolie.

“It’s just a case where two people can’t get along. It’s best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter," Kelly said back in 2018.

Kelly Dodd slammed Michael Dodd recently for not seeing their daughter in six months.

In a scathing Instagram Story post, Dodd slammed her ex-husband for not spending time with their daughter.

While Michael Dodd didn't specifically say why he couldn't attend their daughter's volleyball match, some fans pointed out that Kelly pubicly calling out her husband was in extremely poor taste.

"I think Kelly got a lot of grief for spending so much time with Rick before the wedding and after that she's going to try to make Michael look like a worse parent," one fan wrote, insinuating that Michael was likely spending time with his girlfriend instead of with his daughter.

Another fan wrote, "She has a party, springs this on him last minute cause she needs a babysitter and when he doesn't cancel his plans instead of her she shames him on social media..... real classy."

Kayla Kibbe is a writer wrapping up her final semester at Connecticut College where she is an English major with a concentration in creative writing. She covers trending celebrity and entertainment news, love and relationships, and astrology.