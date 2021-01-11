Senator Josh Hawley Urged To Resign Amid Continued Support Of Trump During Riots — Meet His Wife

The 2018 midterm elections caused some upset across the country, especially for Democrats when Claire McCaskill lost her seat to incumbent U.S. Senator Josh Hawley.

He previously served as the Attorney General of Missouri, and officially took office in January 2019.

A conservative, he’s a major supporter of the president, and is against sensible gun control, voted to repeal and replace the ACA, opposes abortion and same-sex marriage, and even said that human trafficking is a direct result of the women’s sexual revolution in the 60s.

Now, after his continued support for Donald Trump during and after the horrific Capitol riots that took place in D.C. on Jan. 6, people everywhere are calling for his immediate resignation. However, there's at least one person in Hawley's corner still, and that's his wife, Erin Morrow Hawley.

Who is Josh Hawley's wife, Erin Morrow Hawley?

She has dual degrees.

Erin received her bachelor’s from Texas A&M University and went on to get her law degree from Yale Law School. She served on the Yale Law Journal during her time at the university.

She’s a law professor.

Erin Marrow Hawley is currently a senior legal fellow at Independent Women’s Law Center.

She previously served as an associate professor of law at the University of Missouri, teaching constitutional litigation, federal income tax, tax policy, and agricultural law. She also has plenty of writings published on the Independent Women’s Forum.

Her parents were ranchers.

Her parents, who reside in New Mexico, are fifth-generation ranchers. During Hawley’s campaign, this made talking with farmers and ranchers much easier for her.

They have two kids.

The couple are parents to two young sons, Elijah and Blaise. Shortly before the midterm elections in 2018, they celebrated Elijah’s sixth birthday.

She has plenty of legal experience.

Before becoming a law professor, Hawley clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts of the U.S. Supreme Court. She also clerked for Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III from the U.S. Court of Appeals. In addition, she also served as counsel to Attorney General Michael Mukasey in the Department of Justice.

Josh Hawley came under fire for his continued support of Donald Trump during and after the Capitol riots.

Josh Hawley recently gained national attention after he became the first senator to announce that he would object to the counting of the Electoral College votes. He moved forward with his plan after the Captiol riots on Jan. 6, and even began fundraising for his "cause" during the riots.

Part of the fundraising text message from Hawley reportedly read, "Hi, I'm Josh Hawley. I am leading the charge to fight for free and fair elections," as rioters stormed the Capitol. Five people died as a result of the riots.

According to reports, the largest newspapers in his home state of Missouri called on him to resign. He's reportedly lost a book deal, and both Republicans and Democrats are condemning him for his controversial stance on the election results, and also for repeating the lies that Trump has fed to the American people about the election since November.

