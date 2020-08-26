Interesting Factoids About Marsha Blackburn's Husband, Chuck Blackburn

Meet the Tennessee Senator's other half.

It’s night three of the Republican National Convention, and folks are gearing up for another interesting and riveting speaker lineup. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, who’s known for her very traditional conservative values — including being against same-sex marriage, anti-abortion, and voted against net neutrality and to repeal and replace the ACA — will be speaking at the event on August 26.

Marsha Blackburn was also a supporter of the “Birther Bill,” and even rejects the theory of evolution. Not surprisingly, she is also a supporter of the president. Given all this information, it’s no wonder Trump tapped her to speak on his behalf at the 2020 RNC, and while we have a pretty clear picture on Marsha’s conservative views, we’re very curious to know about her personal life, like who Marsha Blackburn is married to and what her family is like.

Who is Marsha Blackburn's husband, Chuck Blackburn?

When did Marsha Blackburn and Chuck Blackburn get married?

The couple wed in 1974. They currently reside in Brentwood, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville in Williams County.

Who are Marsha Blackburn and Chuck Blackburn's kids?

They are parents to two children, Mary and Chad. But they are also grandparents to two young children!

Racing in our blood. Go get um. I'm so proud! https://t.co/cOMyfuxhS9 — Chuck Blackburn (@chuckblackburn) April 9, 2018

What does Chuck Blackburn do?

After getting degrees in Economics and Marketing, Blackburn worked for the Southwestern Company. Chuck Blackburn is the founder of StrategicSalesTactics Inc. and has been with the company since 2008.

"How are sales? When the economy’s down you can't bet your prosperity on “order taking,” his company's LinkedIn description reads. "I make great salespeople even better and build sales cultures that reduce turnover and increase production."

He was also a salesman and a representative for “the finest men’s specialty shops in the Midwest, selling very high-quality clothing including ties.”

Chuck Blackburn founded the International Bow Tie Society.

The self-proclaimed “wacky non-conformist” is the founder of the International Bow Tie Society, and is truly infatuated with bow ties. In fact, Chuck is hardly ever pictured without one.

“Bow ties didn’t get in the way, they made a positive statement of individuality, and through the years he began to further appreciate their significant benefits over long ties,” his bio on the International Bow Tie Society’s website reads. “This was the beginning of the International Bow Tie Society and the birth of the essential book on bow ties…THE BOW TIE BIBLE!”

Blackburn even wrote a book called The Bow Tie Bible: A Seriously Funny Guide to How to Bow Tie.

Some of the “Bow Tie Commandments” include: “Thou shalt not wear pre-tied or ‘clip-on’ bow ties,” “Thou shalt NOT wear bow ties so neat and symmetrical as to appear pre-tied,” and “Thou shalt NOT wait past age 12 to learn how to properly tie a bow tie.”

