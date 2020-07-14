'Expecting Amy' On HBO: Who Is Amy Schumer's Husband? Everything To Know About Chris Fischer

Schumer and her husband are featured in her new docu-series, 'Expecting Amy'.

For comedian Amy Schumer, 2018 was quite a year. She got married in February and then announced a pregnancy.

But who is Amy Schumer’s husband, Chris Fischer?

Despite only knowing Fischer for a few months before tying the knot, Schumer told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie of TODAY in 2018 that she knew after about a month of dating Fischer that he was the one. “We got down to business really quick,” Schumer joked.

In another 2018 interview with Howard Stern, Schumer revealed that Fischer proposed to her while they were in bed. She described how she was asleep — complete with earplugs and a face mask — and he woke her up holding an engagement ring, saying, “I got you something.”

As you can see, their relationship has been pretty laid back from the get-go, and it appears things haven’t changed much since. The couple are still going strong and their son, Gene David, is now a 1-year-old.

Schumer is also enjoying the release of her new documentary, Expecting Amy, which chronicles her pregnancy journey alongside putting together her Netflix comedy special.

Here’s what we know about Amy Schumer’s husband, Chris Fischer, and their marriage.

He’s a chef and farmer.

Fischer first gained a reputation in Hollywood as Mario Batali’s sous chef. He’s since gone on to make a name for himself in the food industry, working for several restaurants and even writing an award-winning cookbook.

In 2017, he opened a farmer’s market on his family’s farm in Martha’s Vineyard, which he revealed he hopes to turn into a destination restaurant. “After years of working for other people, my intuition is, ‘I’m doing this on my own terms,’” he explained.

Schumer told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in April 2018 that marrying a chef is the way to go. “What a good idea to marry a chef,” she said, calling it the smartest thing she’s ever done.

Fischer is connected to Schumer’s inner circle.

Schumer’s husband shares a connection with not one, but two of Schumer’s close assistants.

Schumer’s current personal assistant Molly is Fischer’s sister. According to Schumer, that’s how the two met. She told Stern that Molly invited Fischer over to Schumer’s Martha’s Vineyard vacation home to cook, and things took off from there.

However, Schumer and Fischer may have crossed paths long before that. Fischer dated Schumer’s former manager Carrie Byalick in 2007. And after Schumer and Fischer married, Schumer mysteriously fired Byalick.

However, Byalick claims her termination has nothing to do with their romantic connection to the same man.

“Our business relationship ended for many reasons, but has no connection to someone I briefly dated over a decade ago, years before I even met Amy,” Byalick said. “I couldn’t be happier for her personally and professionally, and though our working relationship ended, we remain good friends.”

They got married in a surprise wedding.

News about Schumer and Fischer’s budding relationship first broke in November 2017 when the two were seen dining together in New York City. Fischer and Schumer married a couple months later in February 2018, just days after making their relationship Instagram official.

The wedding wasn’t short on celebrity guests, who included Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David and David Spade — just to name a few.

Lawrence said that even though the wedding was “very sudden,” it was “beautiful” nonetheless.

"I was sobbing the whole — his vows were stunning. It's when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn't be happier for them,” Lawrence said.

Schumer and Fischer’s wedding planning was quick and easy.

As Schumer told Ripa and Seacrest, she and Fischer made a joint decision to keep the wedding as low-key as possible. “It’s a really good idea,” Schumer said. “You see people plan weddings, it sucks.”

So how’d they do it? Well for one, there weren’t any wedding invitations. Instead, Schumer simply texted wedding invites to her guests.

“Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening from a text Amy sent,” an insider revealed. “It was, ‘Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.’”

As for the dress, Schumer went with the first one she tried on. Schumer’s stylist, Leesa Evans, revealed that, “We went in and tried on the first dress and that is the only dress we ever tried on. It couldn’t have happened a better way, because there was nothing about this entire process that ever felt stressful or nerve-racking or complicated.”

Shortly after, Schumer revealed they were expecting their first child.

In July 2018, Schumer kicked off pregnancy rumors when she shared an Instagram photo of her with her hands around her stomach, captioned, “cookin something up.”

Naturally, fans thought this was a pregnancy reveal. However, Schumer quickly backtracked with another Instagram post, a video that simply stated, “I am not pregnant.”

The second time, however, the pregnancy reveal was real. Once again, Schumer took to Instagram (a friend’s, not her own) to announce the new addition to she and Fischer’s family.

“I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it’s noise but it’s happy noise,” Schumer’s friend Jessica Yellin wrote on her Instagram story. “So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer.” At the bottom of the recommendations, the line, “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer” appeared.

According to a source reportedly close to Schumer, though Schumer’s marriage may have been a surprise, the pregnancy wasn’t. “The plan all along was to get pregnant quickly,” the source said. “It seemed like she was hot to trot when it came to getting married and to have kids as soon as things got serious with Chris.”

Their son, Gene David, is now 1, and Schumer often shares cute snaps of her baby boy on social media.

Schumer's new documentary series Expecting Amy is out now.

Expecting Amy, which chronicles the comedienne's difficult birth is available to watch on HBO now. However, the three-part series also covers other areas of Schumer's life.

The doc was also filmed entirely on both Schumer and her husband's phones.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in October 2018 and was updated with the latest information.

