Who Is David C. Meyer? Everything To Know About Camille Grammer's Husband

The 'RHOBH' star wed her husband in a tropical Hawaiian paradise.

Camille Grammer, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, wed her fiancé, David C. Meyer, at a private beach club in Hawaii in October 2018.

The wedding was featured on an episode of RHOBH, with many housewives in attendance, including Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Kyle Richards, who served as a bridesmaid.

The couple tied the knot in a tropical outdoor ceremony, and also among the bridal party were Grammer's two children from her previous marriage to Kelsey Grammer. Daughter Mason, 18, was a bridesmaid, while son Jude, 16, walked his mother down the aisle in what Grammer called a "very special" moment.

The nuptials followed a year-long engagement, which the couple announced in October 2017. "Here's to new beginnings," Grammer captioned an Instagram post from the wedding, featuring her gorgeous sheer floral wedding gown.

Who is David C. Meyer, Camille Grammer's husband?

Here's everything you need to know:

He's an attorney.

Unlike Grammer's first husband, her new husband has built a successful career out of the spotlight.

Meyer is a lawyer with L.A.'s Arent Fox Firm, where he heads the office’s Corporate and Real Estate Transactional practice. According to the firm's website, Meyer's practice specializes in business transactions, real estate, financings, intellectual property, and mergers and acquisitions.

He's been based in California for some time.

Before he began his L.A.-based law practice, Meyer attended UC Berkeley followed by USC Gould School of Law.

It's his second marriage as well.

Like his bride, who was married to actor Kelsey Grammer from 1997 to 2011, Meyer was also previously married, making their nuptials his second trip down the altar.

Meyer is a father of two.

Another thing the newlyweds have in common! Like Grammer, Meyer also has two children from his first marriage, meaning the happy couple's family multiplied.

He's been with Grammer since 2016.

The couple met in Malibu in 2016, where Meyer lives. The attorney popped the question the following year, and Grammer's engagement ring made a subtle Instagram debut in October 2017.

A source who knew the couple said at the time, “They’re just in love. There’s a casualness and easiness to their relationship. They’re a really happy, kind couple. He really loves her for her.”

He's an athlete.

Like his famously fit bride, Meyer stays in shape, and has even competed in the IRONMAN World Championships in Hawaii. Grammer has documented the couple's love for outdoor activities on her Instagram, posting snaps of the two enjoying hiking and skiing trips together.

Could Grammer be off the show for good?

Although she's no longer a full-time housewife, Grammer has still appeared on the show as a friend of the other housewives. However, a recent tweet has made it seem that Grammer may not be appearing on the show anymore at all.

Being that I showed up for the reunion and brought the drama I was disappointed that I wasn’t asked back until a couple of months into filming. I was suppose to do confessionals (interviews) but that has not happened. So, I don’t believe you will see much of me this season. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) March 14, 2020

In March 2020, a fan on Twitter sent Grammer a message, writing, “how much are u gonna be on season 10 of #rhobh? I’m very sad your [sic] not a fill time housewife this season Cmon”

Grammer's response back was, “Being that I showed up for the reunion and brought the drama I was disappointed that I wasn’t asked back until a couple of months into filming. I was suppose to do confessionals (interviews) but that has not happened. So, I don’t believe you will see much of me this season.”

However, since the show's tenth season just premiered, only time will tell if Grammer won't be on the show or if she really does show up this season.

Kayla Kibbe is a writer wrapping up her final semester at Connecticut College where she is an English major with a concentration in creative writing. She covers trending celebrity and entertainment news, love and relationships, and astrology.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on October 22, 2018 and was updated with the latest information.