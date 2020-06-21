4 Manipulative Tricks Narcissists Use To Stay The Center Of Attention

Don't let them fool you.

Narcissists always need to be at the center of everybody's attention. They boast, they brag, and they tell exaggerated stories so that they can be at the forefront of peoples' minds.

What makes them worse, is that they've been working on their methods for years, which makes their lies harder to spot. They often mix full-blown lies with truths and half-truths so that they can get away with things more easily.

Narcissists have no capacity for empathy, understanding, or validation, but they've worked hard in order to fake it.

If you've been around a narcissist before, you already know how infuriating it can be just to have a simple conversation; they couldn't possibly care any less about what you're saying.

Here are four forms of narcissistic manipulation that a narcissist will always do to be the center of attention.

1. They Play the Blame Game

Narcissists will never miss an opportunity to make someone look worse than they are. If a narcissist has the chance to make someone look bad, while elevating their own status in the process, they will always take it.

They constantly blame people for things that may not be their fault, and then when drama ensues, they'll justify themselves by continuing to blame people for any issues that have occurred as a result.

2. They Reverse Roles

Narcissists are masters at conversation and manipulation; they understand just exactly how to twist a conversation around so that they look better in the eyes of people around them.

Not only will they be able to turn the conversation, but they'll be able to manipulate you into taking responsibility for the sudden and abrupt turn of events. Meanwhile, they look like the victim, and you're left wondering what just happened.

3. They Play the Victim

Although narcissists don't have the capacity for empathy or understanding, they don't underestimate their power.

Usually, a narcissist will take underserved pity at the expense of another, who most likely deserves the pity in the first place.

This is a classic manipulation tactic that narcissists spend their lives working to perfection.

4. They Interrupt

Since a narcissist has to be at the center of attention, they will interrupt any conversation that doesn't pertain to them directly.

Alternatively, if someone interrupts a narcissist in order to redirect the conversation, they will be rendered to silence as quickly as possible.

If this fails, the narcissist will perceive this person to be a threat to the most important thing in the world: themselves.

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness.

This article was originally published at Higher Perspectives. Reprinted with permission from the author.