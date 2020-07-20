What You See First In This Image Reveals If You're Destined To Find Love

Wait for it ...

Love is something that most of us are raised to think is the source of our ultimate relationships in life.

No matter what personality tests and quizzes reveal about what you find most satisfying or important, meeting someone you love and choosing to spend the entirety of life together shows society that you've achieved this tremendous pinnacle. Heck, isn't that why we celebrate with a big old party, a fancy dress, and a gigantic cake we smash into the face of our beloved?

The truth of the matter is that while falling in love is something that will happen for many people, it won't happen for everyone. And although you may spend lots of time asking yourself and your friends if it will ever happen for you, if the answer is no or not yet, that's not always a bad thing.

While romantic love is definitely dreamy and surely has its perks (see: affection and someone to bring you soup when you're sick), falling in love with someone isn't something that everyone wants.

And figuring out how to find true love isn't something everyone needs to do either.

You can absolutely be happy all on your own, it's just that we live in a culture that has programmed us to believe otherwise. Believe it or not, there is always a choice, and being alone doesn't have to mean being miserable.

Will I ever find love?

If you're curious about whether or not you're the kind of person who is destined to fall in love or the kind of person to spend your days all on your own, you're in the right place. This optical illusion-based quiz will help you figure it all out.

All you have to do is look at the image below and pay close attention to the first thing that catches your eye.

Once you've done that, scroll down to find out what this optical illusions-based quiz reveals about whether or not you'll ever find love.

1. If you saw the cats first ...

If you saw the cats first when you looked at this image, you are the kind of person who has been in and out of love, but ultimately you're just plain happier when you're on your own. You've sampled what it's like to have a romantic affair, and while it was fine, nothing recharges you, inspires you, and makes you happier than being on your own.

Get down with your bad self! If you want to be on your own, do it. Just make sure you have a big ol' network of friends to rely on — for lo, no woman is an island.

2. If you saw the dog first ...

If you saw the dog first when you looked at this image, you are the kind of person who thrives and grows when you fall in love. For you, life is hard and stressful and can seem frustrating and pointless, but it isn't. You'll see how wrong you are once you fall in love big time.

Being in a relationship helps you focus in on the world in a new and different way. Being with another person makes you the best version of yourself, but that doesn't mean you aren't complete just as you are.

3. If you saw the heart first ...

If you saw the tiny little heart when you looked at this image first, you're the kind of person who sees love everywhere they look. You could make the big leap and be with just one person forever, but you're just as likely to find your own "big love" at a commune or working with a group of people you love.

However life plays out, you'll be happy and exactly where you need to be.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is Newsweek's Senior Editor, Pop Culture. For more of her work, check out her Tumblr.